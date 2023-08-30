Six Outside Free Agents Steelers Could Add To 53-Man Roster

While the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster has been finalized, the team always looks to make additions outside of the organization to solidify the back end of the roster. Pittsburgh currently has two punters on the 53-man roster, and while it’s possible one of the players they cut circles back, they could look outside the organization to guys who were cut from other organizations. Below are six names that the Steelers could potentially look to add given their needs and prior interest.

C Alec Lindstrom

Lindstrom was released by the Dallas Cowboys, and he spent most of last year on the Cowboys’ practice squad and has yet to log an NFL snap. He’s a better candidate for Pittsburgh’s practice squad than their 53-man roster, but he’s someone who’s intriguing either way due to his NFL bloodlines and connection with Pittsburgh.

Lindstrom’s brother, Chris, is one of the best guards in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons, while his father Chris Sr. played 19 games in the NFL and also in the USFL. His uncle, Dave, also played eight NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers met with Lindstrom at the NFL Combine and Shrine Bowl, and the team could use another center option. Nate Herbig is likely going to be their backup center, and it’s not a position he has ton of experience at the NFL level, playing just 49 career regular snaps at the position, although 47 of those were last season. Lindstrom could fit as someone who the Steelers are familiar with, and he was a high-level performer in college as a two-time first-team All-ACC member at Boston College.

C Jimmy Morrissey

A name that’s been mentioned by us a lot as a potential option, Morrissey made 30 starts at Pitt with Kenny Pickett as his quarterback. He’s played in 13 games across 2021 and 2022, getting some run at guard in addition to center. Pittsburgh has valued versatility this offseason, something you’ll also see in other names on this list, and Morrisey gives them that as an interior offensive lineman.

With Houston adding Juice Scruggs in the draft, taking the former Penn State center in the second round, Morrissey was squeezed off the roster. He could find himself a home in Pittsburgh with a 53-man roster spot, with the Texans still interested in adding him to the practice squad. Reuniting with his old college quarterback could be a draw, and Morrissey could compete to earn the Steelers backup job.

Having a connection between the quarterback and center is important. Adding Morrissey would make that connection instantaneous, and he’d immediately have someone he knows in the locker room in QB1. Seeing that center is Pittsburgh’s most clear and obvious need and the connection with Morrissey is evident, he’s a name to watch.

CB Desmond King

King is more of a veteran option and someone who could look to slot in as Pittsburgh’s nickel corner. He’s played with the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans during his six-year NFL career, getting waived by Houston during final roster cuts. He has nine career interceptions and was a first-team All-Pro back in 2018. It’s a different scheme with different coaches and coordinators now, but King liked his fit with Pittsburgh before the 2017 draft, and the team had a meeting with him at the 2017 NFL Combine.

Last year, he graded out well, with a 73.2 PFF grade. The Steelers kept both Elijah Riley and Chandon Sullivan on the 53-man roster, presumably to continue competing for the slot corner job, with Riley also providing depth at safety. But King would enter as a veteran with more experience than either of those two guys and a history of success. Given that there was pre-draft interest and King fills a need, he’s a name to watch.

CB Darius Rush

Rush was a cut that surprised me. He was a fifth-round pick out of South Carolina this year by the Indianapolis Colts who couldn’t crack their initial roster. He had interest from Pittsburgh pre-draft, with the team having a formal meeting with him at the Senior Bowl.

Jonathan Heitritter spoke glowingly of Rush’s character after interviewing him during the Senior Bowl, and he was someone who was projected to go higher than the fifth round, but he fell and ended up being squeezed off Indy’s roster. He’s fast, running an official 4.36 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, and also showed off a 35” vertical jump. He had three interceptions in his college career, with two coming last year in a season where he also had 38 tackles.

He’s a rookie, so he’s going to be a little bit of a project. But with the Steelers potentially looking to add an upgrade over James Pierre, Rush could be a nice piece who could develop into a potential starter down the line for the Steelers.

S Ronnie Harrison

The safety-capable players on the Steelers roster right now are Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal and Miles Killebrew, with Elijah Riley also an option. Adding a fourth guy there would be nice, and Harrison fits the bill as a veteran who met with the Steelers at the combine and a private meeting or workout with the team back in 2018.

Harrison has experience in the AFC North, spending three years with the Cleveland Browns after playing his first two with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him in the third round in 2018. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts, but was let go during their final cutdown.

He has 223 career tackles and five career interceptions, with 67 games and 45 starts. He’s the type of player that could really help fill out the Steelers’ safety room as an experienced veteran and help the team feel comfortable if there’s an injury at the position.

S K’Von Wallace

Wallace is listed as a safety but he also has the capability to play slot corner, offering a similar profile as Riley. He’s played in 45 career games over three seasons after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, logging 64 total tackles and two pass deflections while primarily working at safety. Coming out of Clemson, both Mike Tomlin and then-general manager Kevin Colbert attended his Pro Day, and he was linked to the Steelers frequently pre-draft.

The Steelers have valued versatility, and Wallace can help fill out the safety room and compete with Riley as a slot corner/safety option. He’s also a special teamer, playing 71% of Philadelphia’s special teams snaps last year and playing 737 in his career, with more snaps on special teams than he has on defense (550). At this point, I think Harrison might be the better add, but Wallace is a name to keep an eye on.

Obviously, Pittsburgh could look to stick with internal options and bring back a player they cut. But these are all names fans should keep in mind if the team does go outside the organization.