Season 14, Episode 16 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly agreeing to terms with free agent CB Desmond King. We discuss his fit in the Steelers’ defense and more. We also discuss which cornerback might be jettisoned with King coming to the 53-man roster.

Alex and I then transition to discussing the initial 53-man roster that the Steelers set on Tuesday. We talk about the team trading OL Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans for a 2025 later round pick and how that seems to be another great deal made by GM Omar Khan and an unexpected one at that.

We go through each position group on the initial 53-man roster and talk about any surprises to come out of all the moves these past few days. We spend time talking about the team keeping two punters initially and how one is likely to be traded soon.

Will any players boomerang back to the roster in the coming day or days? We briefly attempt to answer that question in this show.

We go over a few players that might circle back to the Steelers’ practice squad these next few days as well.

Finally, I go over the Steelers’ 2023 salary cap situation based off the team’s initial 53-man roster. We talk quickly about whether the team will need to restructure the contract of OLB T.J. Watt in the next several days.

Several other minor topics not noted in this recap are also discussed in this 60-minute episode, and we end it by answering several listener questions!

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Initial 53-Man Roster For 2023, Kendrick Green Trade, Desmond King Signing, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2454044369

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 16 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n