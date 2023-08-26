Scouting Notebook: Top Games To Watch And Prospects To Look For (Week Zero)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will be highlighting several college football prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2024 NFL Draft and specifically how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Navy vs. 13 Notre Dame – 1:30PM CST NBC (Neutral Site in Dublin, Ireland)

The college football season kicks off overseas Saturday with the Midshipmen of Navy taking on the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame in Dublin, Ireland. While the Midshipmen don’t have a lot of known 2024 NFL Draft prospects at this time, the Irish have loaded up with another fine group of talented prospects expected to make the transition from the college game to the pros.

The most notable prospect for Notre Dame is OT No. 76 Joe Alt. Alt was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, but quickly got on the field as a true freshman, seeing action in 11 games and played a total of 613 snaps. He never looked back after that, starting 12 games and a total of 807 snaps last season, surrendering just three hurries, two quarterback hits, and zero sacks. Alt is considered one of the top tackles in this draft class, having the size and length (6-foot-8, 315 pounds) to be the ideal blindside protector. He figures to be a top-10 selection if he keeps his draft stock up, becoming a plug-and-play offensive tackle in the NFL.

Opposite of Alt on the offensive line is OT No. 54 Blake Fisher. Fisher may be more in play for Pittsburgh as his primary position is right tackle. The 6-foot-6, 327-pound junior had a shaky season in 2022, conceding seven hurries, three quarterback hits, and five sacks. He was a dominant force in the running game, creating a push with his size, strength, and power. Fisher can help his draft stock by displaying more consistency in pass protection this season, possibly locking himself into a Day-Two selection for the 2024 NFL Draft.

joe alt garners most of the attention in this OL room, but don’t sleep on #notredame RT blake fisher (#54). long & lean frame at 6’6 310. fluid athlete w/ natural knee bend & quick feet. violent striker w/ his punch in pass pro. riser. pic.twitter.com/svyvJaXN38 — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) August 23, 2023

Ohio at San Diego State – 6:00PM CST FS1

The Ohio Bobcats travel to the west coast to battle the San Diego State Aztecs Saturday night.

The Bobcats have QB No. 7 Kurtis Rourke slinging the rock for the offense as he heads into his senior season. The 6-foot-5, 231-pound passer has great size and a good arm, having thrown for 3,256 yards 25 touchdowns to just four interceptions last season while completing 69 percent of his passes. Rourke also rushed for 249 yards and four scores last season as well, proving he can get it done on the ground as well as through the air. Likely shaping up to be a mid- to late-round option in the draft, Rourke can definitely help his stock with a strong 2023 season opener.

Kurtis Rourke to Sam Wiglusz for the TD ❄️ pic.twitter.com/1ilkIheV6k — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 16, 2022

For the Aztecs, CB No. 2 Noah Avinger is a guy that many have touted as a potential breakout candidate as a Group of Five draft prospect. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior has good size and a fair amount of playing experience the last two seasons. Last season, Avinger recorded 36 total tackles (25 solo), one forced fumble, one interception, and three pass deflections. He will have to improve his ball production to warrant draft consideration this coming spring, but Avinger has the height and athletic traits you look for in a developmental corner.

San Jose State at #6 USC – 7:00PM CST PAC-12 Network

The San Jose State Spartans get to stay in state and play the powerhouse team in California: the USC Trojans. While the Spartans may not have a ton of NFL Draft talent, the Trojans are loaded for another championship run.

The headliner is QB No. 13 Caleb Williams, who is likely to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft this coming spring. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior set college football on fire last season, winning the Heisman Trophy after completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns to only five interceptions. Williams also ran for 382 yards and 10 TDs on the ground, showcasing that dual-threat skill set. A player many draft analysts are comparing to QB Patrick Mahomes, Williams may be the next big-name quarterback in the NFL for years to come.

Watching USC this morning. Caleb Williams is ridiculously good. There’s no defending this play. He looks to scramble, two Irish defenders with eyes to him and then boom, finds the receiver for a TD. pic.twitter.com/YU5WX8RK2R — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 27, 2022

On the defensive side of the football, the Trojans have S No. 7 Calen Bullock, who is shaping up to be the first safety drafted next spring. Bullock has an NFL frame, standing 6-foot-3, 190 pounds with long arms and good play speed and explosiveness. He’s a willing tackler and excels in coverage, picking off five passes last season while notching six more pass breakups for USC. One of those interceptions he returned for a 93-yard TD in 2022, showcasing that game-changing splash-play ability he possesses. Should he get off to a fast start on Saturday night, Bullock can put himself at the front to be the first safety hearing his named called in April.