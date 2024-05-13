Why OC Zach Frazier Might Ultimately Be Steelers’ Last 2024 Draft Pick To Sign This Year

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited their 2024 rookie minicamp with five of their seven draft picks signed. The two unsigned draft picks are the team’s top two selections in OT Troy Fautanu and OC Zach Frazier, first- and second-round selections respectively. While Fautanu and Frazier should both sign their rookie deals prior to the Steelers reporting to training camp, the latter might ultimately be the last one inked.

When it comes to Fautanu’s rookie contract negotiations, there really isn’t much to haggle about as his four-year deal, which should total out right around $15,055,286 and include a signing bonus of roughly $7,769,300, should be fully guaranteed at signing. In all likelihood, the payout time frame of that signing bonus will probably be the main holdup to his rookie contract getting done.

In case you’re curious, last year’s 20th overall selection, Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, signed his four-year contract worth $14,417,308 on May 11. That deal, as expected, was fully guaranteed. As for the Steelers’ first-round selection last year, OT Broderick Jones, he didn’t sign his four-year rookie contract until June 23. That $16,626,364 deal was also fully guaranteed, and Jones was the 14th overall selection last year. Fautanu was selected 20th overall this year.

When it comes to Frazier, who was the 51st overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, his signing holdup, assuming there is one, might ultimately be related to guaranteed money beyond the first two years of his rookie contract. Rookie deals are all slotted so Frazier’s four-year rookie contract should total out at right around $7,544,214 and include a signing bonus of roughly $2,306,700.

Interesting enough, the Steelers’ second of two second-round draft picks last year, DT Keeanu Benton, the 49th overall selection, was the last pick in the 2023 draft class to get any Year-3 guarantees in his rookie contract. Fully guaranteed was $113,332, or 8% of his third-year earnings. The 50th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft class, Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed, failed to get anything fully guaranteed past the first two years of his rookie contract. Benton, by the way, also didn’t sign his rookie contract until June 23 last year.

So, where will the line be drawn with the 2024 draft class when it comes to any of the third-year money being guaranteed? With Frazier, 51st overall, being not too far off from the cutoff line last year, 49th overall, one would think that his representation will push hard for some of the third-year money in his four-year rookie contract to be fully guaranteed. It happens every year like that as agents are always trying to push the cutoff point lower.

At the time of this post, not many second-round selections from the 2024 NFL Draft have signed their rookie contracts. However, it is worth noting that the 46th overall selection this year, RB Jonathon Brooks, has reportedly signed his rookie contract with the Carolina Panthers. According to Over the Cap, none of the money past the second year is fully guaranteed. Brooks, however, is coming off a torn ACL, so perhaps that may have played a part in those negotiations. It’s hard to know for sure, however.

DT Kris Jenkins of the Cincinnati Bengals, like Benton last year, was the 49th overall selection in this year’s draft so it will be interesting to watch what happens with his rookie deal and ultimate signing. The same could potentially be said for CB Mike Sainristil, who was selected 50th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.

In closing, there is no telling how long it will take before the Steelers get both Fautanu and Frazier signed. However, if it takes a little while longer for both to come to terms, it should be understandable as to the reasons behind that. It also shouldn’t come as a huge shock should Frazier ultimately be the last Steelers draft pick to sign this year. Stay tuned.