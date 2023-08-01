S Keanu Neal Under The Microscope With Damontae Kazee On The Mend

After Steelers S Damontae Kazee suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday’s practice, Pittsburgh’s safety room took on some unneeded uncertainty prior to putting the pads on today.

Kazee has been in a walking boot since suffering the injury and has called himself week-to-week, putting his status regarding being ready to start once the regular season gets underway in doubt. On top of Kazee’s injury, S Minkah Fitzpatrick hasn’t been at training camp the last few days due to a personal matter for which HC Mike Tomlin has excused him.

Kazee and Fitzpatrick’s absence has opened the door for other players to get much-needed reps and make an impression on the coaching staff. S Kenny Robinson has stepped up the last couple of days, having two interceptions in a practice to turn some heads. However, one name that must be ready to step up in Kazee’s absence is veteran S Keanu Neal.

Neal and Kazee were teammates in Atlanta for several seasons before going to Dallas for a season in 2021, following their former HC Dan Quinn to play in his defense. Kazee then signed with Pittsburgh right after the 2022 NFL Draft whereas Neal signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, playing with his former division rival. Kazee was re-signed to a two-year deal with Pittsburgh this offseason while Neal signed a two-year pact as well, filling the void left by S Terrell Edmunds leaving for Philadelphia this offseason.

Neal and Kazee has two completely different play styles with Neal being more of the hard-hitting enforcer over the middle of the field as a box safety while Kazee is more of that center fielder who excels in coverage but can also stick his face in the fan against the run. Still, both Kazee and Neal have extensive starting experience in the NFL and with Fitzpatrick locked into the free safety spot, Neal looks to be the de-facto starting strong safety while Kazee is on the mend.

Pittsburgh signed Kazee last offseason to start deploying more three-safety looks with him, Fitzpatrick, and Edmunds on the field at the same time. The thought was to have the same happen this season with Neal taking Edmunds’ spot, but with Kazee out for an undisclosed amount of time, Neal’s impact on the defense will be even more important as the only other clear starting-caliber player at the position. He is a great complement to Fitzpatrick regarding his play style and has dabbled some at the ILB position during his time in Dallas, allowing him to wear different hats in sub packages.

Neal won’t directly replace what Kazee brought to the defense nor could Kazee replace what Neal brings to the table. Still, Neal will be under the microscope to hold down the fort as the starting safety opposite Fitzpatrick until Kazee is back and Pittsburgh can mix and match their personnel.