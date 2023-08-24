Rutter: Steelers OGs Kevin Dotson, James Daniels To Miss Preseason Finale; Kendrick Green To Start

Pittsburgh Steelers OG Kevin Dotson and OG James Daniels are unlikely to play in the team’s preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons this Thursday.

According to The Trib’s Joe Rutter, neither are in uniform less than 30 minutes to tonight’s kickoff.

Looks like Kendrick Green will be the starting left guard. James Daniel and Kevin Dotson also not in uniform. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) August 24, 2023

For Dotson, it’s possible this is related to the right shoulder injury he suffered mid-way through camp. During one practice, we spotted Dotson coming off to the sidelines with a trainer, taking his jersey and shoulder pads off, and getting his right shoulder heavily wrapped before finishing out practice.

Hard to see but that's Dotson at the 38 getting wrapped up. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Pr9A3h8PJd — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 8, 2023

Dotson practiced every day after that but there were times where he was obviously in pain. His shoulder remain wrapped for Saturday’s preseason win over the Buffalo Bills, where he logged 29 snaps.

Dotson has gone from starter to backup, working with the second-team at both guard spots throughout the summer. Nate Herbig is set to be the team’s top backup at guard and potentially next-man-up at center, seeing plenty of work in the middle throughout training camp. Herbig himself battled a shoulder injury at the end of camp that caused him to miss the final few practices and the second preseason game. Speaking with reporters today, Mike Tomlin said the team would “leave the light on” for him and other recovering players like DL Larry Ogunjobi and S Tre Norwood.

Though it’s all been speculation, if there’s one player who makes sense to be on the Steelers’ trading block, it’s Dotson. But the injury won’t allow him to be showcased in the finale and could also give teams interested in trading for him pause.

Dotson, 26, is in the final year of his rookie contract. Pittsburgh drafted him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. Throughout his Steelers’ career, he’s started 30 games, including all 17 last season.

It’s unclear why Daniels is not suiting up, though we don’t yet have a good sense of how many starters will see action. There has been no report Daniels was injured, though the Steelers are not obligated to issue an injury report. Signed last year, Daniels started all 17 games for the team at right guard in 2022. Assuming this injury is minor, Daniels will remain in that spot for Week One against San Francisco.