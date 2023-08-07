Ross Tucker Sees Double-Digit Wins For Steelers, Second-Place Finish In AFC North

It’s the toughest division in the NFL with four legitimate playoff teams, and yet former NFL offensive lineman turned analyst and podcaster Ross Tucker believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers, despite still going through a bit of a transition on the roster, will win double-digit games in 2023 and finish second in the rugged AFC North.

That’s right, Tucker has the Steelers finishing 10-7 on the season, edging out the Cleveland Browns for second place and finishing ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in fourth place.

Appearing on his latest podcast episode Monday morning, Tucker broke down his predictions for each division and started with the toughest one: the AFC North. To his credit, Tucker called the AFC North the best division in football with the Cincinnati Bengals as the clear favorites.

But right there close behind, Tucker has the Steelers.

“… I do think the Steelers are going to win double-digit games. I do think the Steelers are going to be 10-7,” Tucker said, according to video via the Ross Tucker Podcast YouTube page. “Look, they were 9-8 last year and they got Isaac Seumalo from the Eagles; I think they’re going to be improved on the offensive line. And Kenny Pickett, who’s a South Jersey kid, I think is going to be better in Year Two than in Year One.”

Tucker seems rather high on the Steelers’ offensive line, and rightly so. Last season, veterans Mason Cole and James Daniels stepped in to solidify the group along with veteran free agent re-signee Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle. The left side of the line with Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Dotson was an issue.

Pittsburgh attacked that area of the offensive line in the offseason, adding Seumalo in a steal away from the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, and then moved up in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Broderick Jones out of Georgia. On paper, the offensive line is greatly improved. Seumalo brings that veteran presence and nastiness to the room that the Steelers need if they are truly going to lean into the bully-ball style they’ve been building towards, while Jones is a great athlete and should be able to lock down left tackle for years to come once he’s inserted into the lineup.

Outside of the offensive line, everything rides on quarterback Pickett in his second year, right or wrong. If Pickett can show continued growth and take a leap in 2023, the Steelers will be serious contenders in the AFC thanks to a great group of offensive weapons and a star-studded defense.

If not, it could be another up and down season for the Black and Gold.

There’s a lot to be excited about in Pittsburgh for the 2023 season. Tucker seems to be aboard with his prediction of second in the AFC North at 10-7, which would make them a playoff team. That’s positive news overall, but they are just predictions from one guy in the summer. We’ll see what happens on the field.