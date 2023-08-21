Rich Gannon: Kenny Pickett, Steelers Passing Game Have ‘Chance To Be Explosive’ In 2023

Based off the way the Pittsburgh Steelers closed the 2022 season in the second half, going 7-2 down the stretch and showing real signs of growth offensively, the expectation was that some of that momentum would carry over into the offseason, training camp and the preseason, allowing the offense to hit the ground running in preparation for the 2023 season.

That’s exactly what has occurred so far.

Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett looks very sharp and accurate overall, completing 9-of-11 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns on just 17 offensive snaps and three drives, while the offensive line looks much improved and the pass catchers all the more comfortable with Pickett as the signal caller.

That momentum has shown up so far in preseason action and in training camp practices and has excitement high regarding the offense under Pickett and third-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada. That includes former NFL quarterback, TV analyst and 33rd Team personality Rich Gannon.

Gannon spoke highly of Pickett and the Steelers carrying the momentum over into 2023 Monday afternoon for the 33rd Team, stating he believes the passing game can be “explosive” this season.

“You talk about improvement from one year to the next, I always think it’s important to finish the season strong and carry some of that momentum into the off season. And one team that did that clearly a year ago with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Gannon said. “…I just think this is a team that’s got a chance to carry some of that momentum from last year into this year. It looked really sharp through the first two preseason games. I like what I see from Pickett. …[George] Pickens has looked good. I think that the Steelers have a chance to be explosive in the passing game in 2023.”

Gannon knows a thing or two about explosive passing offenses, having led the NFL in passing yards in 2002 with the Oakland Raiders in a Super Bowl appearance, winning the NFL MVP in the process.

He knows just how important momentum is from one season to the next from a chemistry and relationship standpoint. That’s what he’s seeing with the Steelers and Pickett overall.

That momentum is there for the Steelers, who look very comfortable and confident in Canada’s scheme. Pickett has taken charge of the offense and made it his own with great leadership and communication, and things are starting to open up as some of the reins are loosened on Pickett overall as a young quarterback.

Down the stretch in 2022, Pickett started to take that step forward as a signal caller, leading comeback wins and game-winning drives against the likes of the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, showing serious moxie in those moments.

He also started to push the ball down the field a bit more and established great chemistry with Pickens, who became a big-play threat for the Steelers in the second half.

Now, after a full offseason together, experience on the field offensively and overall comfort with each other and in the scheme, things are starting to come together for the Black and Gold. It could lead to a good season offensively and could be an explosive one through the air for Pittsburgh with all the weapons the franchise has at its disposal.