Report: RB Josh Jacobs Agrees To ‘Upgraded’ Deal With Raiders, Will Face Steelers Week 3

Though the top running backs in football have been frustrated by an underwhelming market, most of finalizing what their 2023 seasons will look like. Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is the latest. Initially slapped with the franchise tag, Jacobs and the Raiders have reportedly agreed to an “upgraded” one-year deal worth $12 million. That’s according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The #Raiders and star RB Josh Jacobs have agreed to terms on an upgraded one-year deal worth up to $12 million, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Jacobs and his agent Chad Wiestling flew to Las Vegas this week to meet with team officials. Now, the NFL rushing champ is coming back. pic.twitter.com/NogMZlUwCh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2023

This will guarantee Jacobs is available for the Week Three matchup between Pittsburgh and Las Vegas. It’s a similar approach New York Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley took, a one-year deal for slightly more money.

Jacobs tweeted and confirmed the news moments ago, a post that read “I’m back.”

I’m back 😈😏 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) August 26, 2023

Until this point, Jacobs had been away from the team this summer, refusing to sign the franchise tag. Because he wasn’t technically under contract, he was not subject to daily fines. He’s coming off a breakout 2022 season in which he led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards while finding the end zone 12 times.

Pittsburgh did well to keep him in check in their Christmas Eve matchup, Jacobs rushing for just 44 yards and less than three yards per carry. That was the first time he had ever faced the Steelers. Las Vegas drafted Jacobs 24th overall in the 2019 draft, one of many talented Alabama running backs to go high in the draft. Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris is another, also selected 24th overall two years later.

The Steelers and Raiders will meet Week 3, a road game for Pittsburgh.

Now, eyes will turn to Indianapolis Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor, who has been given permission to seek a trade. Reportedly, he has until Tuesday to find a suitor. Other big-name running backs have their situations settled in Barkley and RB Dalvin Cook, released by the Minnesota Vikings and signing with the New York Jets earlier this month. Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard signed and will play on his franchise tag issued by the team in early March.