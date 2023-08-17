Report: Ravens Sign Veteran CB Ronald Darby Following Marlon Humphrey Injury

One day after All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a foot injury that will keep him out into the regular season, the Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran cornerback Ronald Darby, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Darby is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3.2 million, according to Rapoport.

Darby spent the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos, playing just 16 games over two seasons, including just five last season, playing only 281 snaps for the Broncos.

According to Pro Football Focus, Darby graded out at a 71.1 from PFF overall, including a strong 86.5 run defense grade. Darby graded out at 61.1 in 2021, playing in those 11 games and 675 snaps.

Over his eight seasons in the NFL, Darby has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team and Broncos. In those eight seasons, Darby has recorded 373 tackles, eight interceptions and 90 pass breakups, finishing second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2015 with the Bills.

Darby is coming off of a torn ACL suffered in October of the 2022 season on Thursday Night Football, causing him to miss all but five games. Along with his torn ACL last season, Darby has had a rough go in the NFL from a health standpoint. Darby hurt his shoulder at the end of the 2021 season, missing the final two games. He tore an ACL in 2018 and dislocated his ankle in 2017.

Entering his age-30 season, Darby will add veteran experience to the Ravens’ cornerback room while Humphrey recovers from foot surgery.