Report: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Expected To ‘Miss Some Time’ With An Injury (Updated)

UPDATE, 10:38 a.m.: NFL Network Insider Ian Rappoport is reporting that Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and is expected to have surgery Wednesday, which could keep him out for a little over a month, pushing into the regular season.

Baltimore opens the 2023 season against the Houston Texans at home on Sept. 10, and then travel to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in AFC North play on Sept. 17, which are the two games Humphrey could miss while recovering from the surgery.

The Baltimore Ravens’ string of bad luck in training camp and the preseason continues as Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey’s status for the start of the season is “up in the air,” according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero.

According to Garafolo, Humphrey suffered an undisclosed injury and is expected to miss some time due to it. That injury could also require a medical procedure, which puts the status of Humphrey to start the season in question.

The Pro Bowl cornerback was reportedly injured during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders, though he was able to finish the session Tuesday and is not on the field Wednesday.

Humphrey is coming off his third Pro Bowl season in 2022 after recording 71 tackles, 3.0 sacks, three interceptions, seven pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Those numbers led to a 76.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2022, including a sparkling 91.5 pass rush grade and a 75.6 pass coverage grade in PFF’s metrics in 1,051 snaps.

The injury to Humphrey, though unclear, throws Baltimore’s secondary into a bit of disarray, especially at the cornerback position. Baltimore will lean on Brandon Stephens, Daryl Worley and Rock Ya-Sin, along with rookies Kyu Blu Kelly and second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, as well free agent signee Arthur Maulet at the position until Humphrey returns, depending on how severe the injury or invasive the procedure is.