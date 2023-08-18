Report: Ravens Adding Former No. 1 Overall Pick Jadeveon Clowney

The Baltimore Ravens are shoring up their pass rush just a few weeks ahead of the start of the 2023 season.

According to multiple reports, Baltimore is adding former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to the roster, giving Baltimore an experienced pass rusher to help provide depth on the outside.

Jadeveon Clowney is going to the ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2023

Clowney spent the last two seasons in Cleveland, recording 11.0 sacks in 22 games with the Browns before an unceremonious end to his tenure, taking shots at star pass rusher Myles Garrett on the way out of town.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Clowney has recorded 43 career sacks and 90 tackles for loss, earning trips to the Pro Bowl three times while in Houston while also earning a Second Team All-Pro accolade in 2016.