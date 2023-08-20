RB Jaylen Warren Making The Most Of His Role In Pittsburgh’s Offense With Explosive TD Run

The Pittsburgh Steelers went 2-0 in preseason action Saturday night, defeating the Buffalo Bills, 27-15. The Steelers picked up where they left off after Week One, scoring on back-to-back drives to open the game. RB Jaylen Warren ripped off a 62-yard TD run to Pittsburgh on the board and QB Kenny Pickett found TE Pat Freiermuth for a 25-yard TD strike to give the Steelers a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Warren was asked about his TD run to open the game and staying humble, he accepted whatever opportunity he gets to make an impact for the team.

“Our offense has been kind of clicking, so whatever they feel like my role in that offense is, I’m going to stick with that,” Warren said to the media via video from Chris Adamski’s Twitter page.

Warren only carried the ball one time in the game, but he made the most of it with the longest run Pittsburgh has had by a running back in several years. He has become quite the backfield complement to RB Najee Harris, having the well-rounded skill set as runner, receiver, and blocker in pass protection. Warren came on strong as an undrafted free agent last season, averaging 4.9 yard per carry while catching the ball 28 times, touching the ball 105 times for 593 scrimmage yards and one TD.

While Warren flashed that home run ability on the touchdown run tonight, he understands his role in Pittsburgh’s offense, specifically the backfield. Harris is the team’s lead back, being a former first-round pick who can carry the load as a workhorse runner that also has a well-rounded skillset. He doesn’t possess the same juice as Warren as a runner, but his contributions to the offense are evident as a back that can wear down defenses late in games and contribute as a receiver in the passing game.

Warren may not be the lead back, but he understands his role as a complement to Harris in the backfield and made the most of the opportunity presented to him tonight. If he continues to provide that lightning to Harris’ thunder in the backfield, Pittsburgh could have a dangerous running game heading into the 2023 regular season.