Positional Grades: Steelers vs. Falcons

Just like that, the preseason is over.

The Pittsburgh Steelers went unbeaten in the preseason — again — finishing off the perfect preseason under Mike Tomlin with a 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on the road Thursday night, seeing a number of key players look really good in extended action.

The first-team offense was impressive once again, scoring two touchdowns on two drives as Kenny Pickett was dialed in, and the run game was powerful. The first-team defense was terrific as well, getting in and out in two series, looking very good overall.

Special teams was impressive as well as the Steelers put together a great performance all around.

Let’s dive into grades and then move onto the regular season.

QB — B

Perfect.

That’s what second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett was — again. Against the Falcons, Pickett completed all four passes he attempted for 86 yards, throwing dimes to wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens on the opening drive with perfect ball placement overall. It was a continuation of what he’s shown in the preseason.

So impressive.

Mitch Trubisky was up and down. He had a nice 23-yard scramble, but he held onto the football too long and took a bad sack late in the first half. Completing 7-of-9 passes for 54 yards in limited action is fine work from the backup, but some concerning work in the pocket at times.

Mason Rudolph was under pressure a lot in his second-half action against the Falcons and completed just 3-of-7 passes for 17 yards. He did have a nice scramble on third down to move the chains and was able to skirt out of a sack and draw a facemask penalty to move the chains as well. Not a great situation for him to play in, though. Not many true NFL guys he was on the field with.

RB — A-

After all the talk in the last week about Jaylen Warren being a better running back, Najee Harris did his part to put that talk to rest.

Harris looked very good overall in limited action. He ripped off a 12-yard run in which he made multiple defenders miss, and then had a great 16-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass. Harris added a 1-yard touchdown run, too, putting together a very good night for the Steelers.

Warren was very solid, too, ripping off an 8-yard touchdown run in which he had fantastic second effort to bowl through a defender and get over the goal line for the score. The 1-2 punch of Harris and Warren moving forward has the chance to be very, very special.

There were questions about the No. 3 job behind Harris and Warren entering the preseason, but Anthony McFarland Jr. has put that all to rest at this point. McFarland looked terrific on Thursday night, ripping off a 33-yard run on his first touch of the game. He then had an impressive 5-yard touchdown run, bouncing off of tacklers and fighting across the goal line in tight, giving the Steelers a 24-0 lead.

Things feel very good overall at the running back position for the Steelers entering the 2023 season.

Xzavian Valladay looked good in a small sample size, too, rushing for 22 yards on five carries. He’s looked rather solid in his brief stint with the Steelers. Think he’s a sound practice squad stash.

WR — B+

The top two receivers in Diontae Johnson and George Pickens really impressed on the opening drive. Johnson had a great release and overall route on the 33-yard catch down the left sideline, and Pickens was George Pickens on his 35-yard catch, going up high to make the catch in contested coverage.

Hard to find any issues with the work those two did.

Allen Robinson II got some work in as well, hauling in a catch on the first play of the game for 2 yards. Nothing remarkable to write home about, but good to see the Steelers trying to get him involved quickly.

I liked what I saw from Aron Cruickshank in limited action at receiver. He had a great block on a blitzing safety to spring Darius Hagans for a nice run. Not afraid to throw his face in there and make a play for his team. He just missed connecting with Mason Rudolph on a big throw, too, in the fourth quarter.

Gunner Olszewski had a nice catch-and-run in the first half, breaking a tackle in the flat to move the chains on a gain of 8 yards. He’s going to be a very hard guy to cut.

Nice to see Dan Chisena make a play as a receiver, too. One catch for 16 yards with Mason Rudolph scrambling out of a sack. Not enough to earn a spot, but still good to see from a guy with legitimate special teams abilities.

TE — A-

So much to love about Connor Heyward. I can’t say it enough.

Heyward catches everything thrown in his direction, and he’s even impressed as a running back when called upon. Heyward had two catches for 27 yards, including a great, diving 11-yarder from Mitch Trubisky. He also looked rather good as a running back, too, carrying the ball four times for 11 yards and took advantage of a great block on one run by Zach Gentry, who buried his defender to create a cutback lane.

Gentry was impactful overall as a run blocker and looked the part again in that area of the game.

Rodney Williams had one catch for 4 yards in the win and made some plays on special teams. He seems like a solid practice squad stash.

OL — B+

Really like what I saw from the offensive line on the night.

Isaac Seumalo was a force in the run game early, as was Mason Cole. Dan Moore Jr. impressed on the first two drives, too, and then looked good at right tackle in some snaps there before exiting the game.

Rookie Broderick Jones looked impactful in the run game again. He had a big block on McFarland’s touchdown run, picking up a late defensive back shooting into the backfield, springing McFarland.

Dylan Cook was elevated to the second team on the night and played left guard, performing well overall in an extended look. Kendrick Green started at right guard and had a solid night, too, early on. Positives all around from the offensive line, though the All-22 will tell the full story in a few days.

DL — B+

Solid showing overall on the night from the Steelers defensive line, which didn’t have Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi.

Rookie Keeanu Benton was a force again, plugging gaps and getting after the passer a few times.

Armon Watts had some flashes again, making the case for a 53-man roster spot. He had a quarterback hit on the night, too.

Isaiahh Loudermilk recorded two tackles, while Breiden Fehoko flashed at times with some run-plugging prowess.

Manny Jones flashed as a pass rusher at times and looks like a legitimate practice squad piece to stick around.

LB – A-

Two tries, one sack for T.J. Watt. That’ll do.

Watt sacked Taylor Heinicke on the second play from scrimmage for the Falcons, setting up a third and long. He looked the part right away and eventually was taken out of the game, shedding his pads for the night. Put him on ice; he’s ready for the regular season.

Markus Golden and Nick Herbig were very impactful as well off the edge. Herbig recorded a sack on a beautiful inside move on Jalen Mayfield, while Golden showed his power again throughout the game, throwing linemen aside to create pressure.

Inside, Mark Robinson forced a big fumble in the third quarter, while Elandon Roberts was a force downhill throughout the night. He had a sack, a big tackle for loss on the first play of the game and really held his own throughout the game. Kwon Alexander flashed as well, which is no surprise. Inside linebacker room looks very solid.

UDFA David Perales had a nice rush in the game and flashed a bit in his final chance to earn a spot, while Toby Ndukwe left some plays on the field, missing a sack in the third quarter. However, he did bounce back late in the fourth quarter with a nice tackle for loss, forcing a turnover on downs. He then closed the game with a great sack dipping under the blocker for the sack on the final snap.

Quincy Roche had a great sack late in the game, getting home to strip Logan Woodside of the football, setting up Pittsburgh on a short field.

DB — B-

Defensive backs looked solid overall again, especially the starting unit.

Patrick Peterson got some run and looked good clicking and closing a few times in coverage to hold the Falcons to short gains. He nearly had an interception on a throw, too. Levi Wallace was his steady self as well.

Joey Porter Jr. had some solid reps in the win, too. He helped force a fumble with Robinson, showing the ability to come downhill and support against the run. He was called for a pass interference penalty in the win though, which was a slight negative.

James Pierre looked lost throughout the game. That’s pretty concerning at this point. Coming into the game I thought he was going to make the roster. Now, I’m just not so sure.

In the slot Chandon Sullivan tipped a pass on a blitz and Elijah Riley looked good in run support again. I feel very good about those two overall.

Safety Trenton Thompson played well, too, making some good open-field tackles and constantly finding himself around the football. Kenny Robinson recovered a fumble in the win, which might help his case for a roster spot.

Special Teams — B-

Kick coverage was rather solid for the Steelers. Guys like Dez Fitzpatrick and Rodney Williams played really well on special teams. Fitzpatrick downed a punt inside the 5-yard line and had a nice tackle in coverage Williams had a great open-field stop on a kickoff, getting off of a block to make the play.

Calvin Austin III looked really good as a punt returner again, ripping off a 21-yarder and a 12-yarder, showing how much of a serious threat he is for the Steelers in the return game.

Not a great decision from Anthony McFarland Jr. on the opening kickoff, taking it out of the end zone late from 8 yards deep, and then leading to a penalty on Mark Robinson for a block in the back, setting Pittsburgh up at the 8-yard line.

B.T. Potter missed a field goal while Chris Boswell hit his field goal attempt. Braden Mann and Pressley Harvin III looked very good overall again punting the football, with Mann averaging an absurd 49 yards per punt.