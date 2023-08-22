Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Town Hall 53-Man Roster Prediction

Steelers Town Hall

I host a Steelers Town Hall every Monday evening on the Clubhouse App. Usually we have 10 to 20 folks just talking Steelers football. Last night, we collaborated and reached a consensus on our initial 53-man roster prediction. This was sort of like the Steelers’ corporate decision-making model we might imagine. No one person had the final say.

Many of the selections were easy to come with 100-percent agreement. But a few led to some lively discussions and some out of the box ideas. Each of us ended up compromising. Next Monday we will review our list to see if the Atlanta game or any subsequent transactions cause us to tweak our final prediction before Tuesday’s cutdown day.

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

Comments: The new emergency quarterback rule makes it even more likely the team keeps three rather than two quarterbacks on the roster.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

Comments: We discussed the possibility of carrying just two running backs. We also swung the other way with thoughts of carrying more than three. In the end, we settled on the three. Not much debate on the third running back.

Fullback (0) –

Comments: See Tight end room.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Zach Gentry

Comments: Freiermuth and Washington are obvious choices. We all agreed that Connor Heyward’s versatility locked him in as a tight end/fullback. Gentry improved blocking and depth to the room kept him on. Though we all liked Rodney Williams.

Wide Receivers (5) – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin

Comments: Debate about retaining Gunner Olszewski including his value as an additional returner. Although his performance in camp good, his ball security issues going back to the New England game the key factor in dropping him off the 53.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Dan Moore Jr., Chukwuma Okorafor, Spencer Anderson

Comments: Everyone loved Spencer Anderson’s ability to play all five positions. Dylan Cook was strongly considered but lack of versatility caused the discussion to sway in Anderson’s favor.

Interior Linemen (5) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Mason Cole, Nate Herbig, Kevin Dotson

Comments: We spent a lot of time discussing the offensive line. There were concerns about Herbig’s shoulder injury, but someone brought up Mike Tomlin’s comments that it is short-term. But looking for the backup center if Herbig not available. Settled on Anderson’s capability but agreed that we might seek a trade for Kevin Dotson or explore possibilities after the cutdown. Retaining Ryan McCollum or Kendrick Green considered. But the consensus was neither met the standard. So, nine total offensive linemen. We want to see who plays the bulk of the center snaps in the Atlanta game.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Linemen (7) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Montravius Adams, Keeanu Benton, DeMarvin Leal, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Breiden Fehoko

Comments: We discussed the defensive line as a whole taking the best players. Considered whether to keep Adams and his presence on the first team throughout camp saved his spot. Leal was the fifth lineman. Then a long discussion on Loudermilk, Fehoko, and Armon Watts. We decided to keep two with Fehoko and Loudermilk supporters winning out over Watts.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Comments: None. All were obvious choices and no one else considered.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Kwon Alexander, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse

Comments: The first four easy choices. But discussion about Nick Kwiatkoski and Tanner Muse. Later Quincy Roche mentioned even though he is an OLB. The special teams ability and health landed Muse on our list. Kwiatkoski missed the last preseason game due to a shoulder injury.

Cornerbacks (6) – Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., James Pierre, Chandon Sullivan, Elijah Riley

Comments: We debated whether to keep Pierre. The added depth and his knowledge of defense saved him. Debated between Sullivan and Riley and decided to keep both as they each had strong camps.

Safeties (4) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew

Comments: The first were three easy choices, and Miles Killebrew is key contributor on special teams. Trenton Thompson and Jalen Elliot mentioned but just no room. Tre Norwood has not been available to play.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Comments: Past injury concerns impacted our practice squad.

Punter (1) – Pressley Harvin III

Comments: Harvin’s five punts inside the 20 against Buffalo won the day. Keeping shorter punts from touching back especially challenging.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Comments: No debate. He snapped to Harvin all camp.

Practice Squad (16)

QB: Tanner Morgan

RB: Greg Bell, Xazavian Valladay

WR: Gunner Olszewski, Dez Fitzpatrick

TE: Rodney Williams

OT: Dylan Cook

OC: Ryan McCollum

DL: Armon Watts

OLB: Quincy Roche, David Perales

ILB: Nick Kwiatkoski

CB: Luc Barcoo

S: Tre Norwood, Kenny Robinson

K: B.T. Potter

Comments: While this is our initial roster. The Atlanta game may result in tweaks. Plus, we definitely want to add depth to center via trade or once final cutdowns are made. Keeping Potter on the practice squad due to past injuries with Boz. Not sure if Gunner would accept a practice squad offer but he’s the best since Cody White was waived/injured. Not sure why we kept a fourth quarterback. I guess it’s a belt-and-suspenders approach. We were getting tired after nearly three hours of discussion.

