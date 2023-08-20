Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Steelers Buffalo The Bills

Watched Game in Person

Instead of trying to figure out how to stream the game at home, I decided to drive up from Maryland to watch the Steelers play Buffalo in person. My season tickets had already given to a friend. So, I just found the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster. And for $29 $38 with the transaction fees, I bought tickets way up in section 523. But I never even went to my seat. Just headed to the rotunda and stood with folks who have been watching games from there for over 20 years.

There were a lot of visiting fans in blue. This is the third game against Buffalo I’ve attended in recent years at Acrisure Stadium. They seem to travel in larger numbers to Pittsburgh than Browns, Bengals, or Ravens fans. I estimate 8 to 10 percent of the fans wore blue.

Two Drives, Two Scores

Last week, I asked if one drive was enough for Kenny Pickett. This week, Pickett played two drives and got two scores. He was helped by two huge plays. The first was Jaylen Warren running 62 yards for a triple explosive touchdown that got the stadium rocking. I especially liked Diontae Johnson throwing a block that opened the lane down the field for Warren. Total football.

The second huge play was Calvin Austin’s 54-yard punt return to the 25. Pickett then connected with Pat Freiermuth on the very first play to put the Steelers ahead 14-0. Special teams matter.

But Pickett looked Fonzi cool. Connecting with his receivers with accurate passes.

Cutdowns Looming

Roster cutdowns are looming. NFL teams will cut their rosters from 90 to 53 players on Aug. 29. Just nine days, one more preseason game, and then the axe comes down on 1,184 players who go on waivers. They must hope to be signed to another team’s roster or signed to a practice squad.

Opportunities to shine are scarce with just three preseason games. Several players improved their positions while others lost ground.

Elijah Riley lost contain on first kickoff to Buffalo. Luckily that return negated by a Buffalo penalty. Then Riley tackled a kick returner behind the 16. He also intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone and batted another pass down. Chandon Sullivan also intercepted his own tipped pass. Each vying for a slot position.

Tanner Muse also made a statement by recovering the strip-sack by Nick Herbig and breaking up a pass with a hard hit. Spencer Anderson demonstrated his versatility by playing center, snapping to Tanner Morgan. He’s played all five offensive line positions in camp.

Dez Fitzpatrick also shined for a bit. But not sure enough to secure a spot. Same with Trenton Thompson on defense. Maybe the practice squad for both.

Glaring Gaffe

The most glaring gaffe by a player on the cusp was Kendrick Green’s miscommunication or bad snap to Mason Rudolph resulting in a Buffalo takeaway. That led to Bills’ first points early in the fourth quarter. The second muffed connection between Green and a Steelers quarterback in two weeks. He also picked up another holding penalty.

Mike Tomlin with a blunt assessment of Kendrick Green's continued snapping woes. #Steelers "Not good enough."https://t.co/BJa3Hor0xc — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 20, 2023

Neither DeMarvin Leal nor Isaiahh Loudermilk generated much pass rush in the second half. That enabled the Bills’ backup quarterbacks to complete passes down the field. Time to step up to stake a claim on those precious roster spots.

Availability is important in these short training camps. DB Tre Norwood, WR Hakeem Butler, LB Nick Kwiatkoski, and LB Quincy Roche are not locks to make the 53-man roster. All missed this game.

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us posted on the game’s Live Update and Discussion Thread. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 824 comments. Here are the “best comments” of the game. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

Alex Kozora welcomed everyone, and he was rewarded with the best comment of the game: “Thanks for being here, everyone! Enjoy the game.”

ThePointe is still on the fence with Kenny Pickett: “Uuuhh. Pickett is terrible! Worst qb in the league LAST year, so he’ll never improve. Steelers suck, Fire Tomlin!” He’s just kidding…I hope.

I don’t think Nelsonator762 was kidding about his analysis of Mason Rudolph. “Mason is either check down Charlie or a bomb thrower. He can’t throw the intermediate.”

But Nelsonator762 appreciated the veteran presence of Allen Robinson II: “Let’s take a minute to appreciate that key conversion on a Lazer throw by Kenny and the vet move of Allen Robinson to immediately cover the ball in expecting a big hit.”

Chad Weiss gave punter Pressly Harvin III some props. “Harvin a winner tonight. That’s his third punt inside the fifteen yard line.”

The_Standard summed up a good night. “It’s nice to see a game thread with such good vibes all around. Feels like it’s been a loooong time since there was so much positive energy and optimism from the majority of commenters.” The two quick scores to open the game with two huge plays help.

I hope you all enjoy the Steelers Depot Live Update and Discussion threads this year. Keep it interactive!

CONCLUSIONS

Just a preseason game. But the vibe in the stadium was like it was the regular season already. Big plays by Jaylen Warren offense and Calvin Austin III on special teams. Multiple takeaways, including Herbig’s strip sack, Riley’s interception in the endzone and Joey Porter Jr.’s interception on defense.

The Steelers fans showed some class. First, a nice cheer when Damar Hamlin made a tackle in the game. Last season we thought he’d never play again. Second, a Buffalo player had to be carted off the field. No jeering or catcalls. Just applause. Proud of you Yinzers.

The team looks speedier and more physical than last season. And the roster depth is apparent. Pickett is taking the reins as a team leader. He’s engineered touchdowns on all three of his preseason possessions. It won’t last forever, and he won’t score on every possession. But the offense looks dangerous, one that can score early and often. Looking forward to the regular season. Here we go.

YOUR MUSIC SELECTION

I always like to offer a music selection. Just one more preseason game. Players on the fringe must do what it takes to get locked into the roster. Here is Locked In performed by Judas Priest.