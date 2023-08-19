2023 Preseason Game 2 Steelers Vs Bills Live Update And Discussion Thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills will play in exhibition for week two of the 2023 preseason slate in Pittsburgh at Acrisure Stadium. The game starts at 6:30 PM ET, but welcome to those of you that came an hour early.

If you haven’t joined the game thread before, I pull in any interesting tweets, injury updates and video highlights to curate your one stop shop for information as you watch the game, so refresh your page throughout. Also, be sure to join the discussion down in the comment section at the bottom of the page.