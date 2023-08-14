Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2023 Preseason Opener

Catching a Preseason Game Not Easy

As I write this on a Sunday afternoon, Steelers Depot has published nearly 50 articles related to the Steelers’ preseason opener since its kickoff. I’ll help push that total to well over 50 by the time this is posted with my contribution.

As an average fan, I planned to watch the game from the comfort of my couch at home. If I lived in the local Pittsburgh market, West Virginia, Mexico, Ireland, or even Alaska there were Steelers affiliates carrying the game. But alas, I live in Maryland and that was not an option. We do have the NFL channel but do not pay for the premium package. And of course, when I attempted to watch I got the dreaded message, “Sorry, this game is not available in your market.” In previous seasons, the Steelers included access to NFL premium channel as an added benefit to catch the away games. But this option not available this season.

This sucks pic.twitter.com/gMkZrLGrvj — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 11, 2023

The NFL should offer fans a team specific option at a reasonable price. I would likely pay for that option. But I’m simply not interested in watching other NFL games not involving the Black and Gold. I’d also love it if the Steelers returned the added benefit of watching away games for season-ticket holders.

Luckily, a friend provided me with a creative way to watch the game. So, I just missed the opening scoring drive live. I’ll catch that in replay.

On to the game.

Does One Drive Convince You?

Kenny Pickett led a 10-play 83-yard opening drive to give the Steelers a 7-0 lead. Then he was done for the night. Pickett connected with Diontae Johnson three times for 32 yards. The play that kept the drive alive an 11-yard pass to Johnson on third and 10. He gained 11 for the first down. No evidence of Johnson running backwards.

Pickett finally targeted George Pickens on the 1oth play of the drive on third and eight. Pickett threw over the middle to Pickens, who caught the ball around the 21. But he continued gaining yards after the catch to cross the goal line.

Was that drive enough to convince you that the offense may be much better than last season?

Pickett sat down and Mitch Trubisky entered the stage. The Steelers defense forced a second Tampa punt. But Cody White and Madre Harper were penalized on the return. The NFL limits how much teams can practice on the field in the preseason. The Steelers basically have one two-hour session a day, though they may have walkthroughs earlier interspersed with team meetings. So, special teams drills are usually limited to a 10-minute session during practice with no live kickoffs or punts. The main way special teams get live practice is in preseason games, which are now down to just three games.

Here is a recap of the game by Clayton Eckert, including charts showing the snaps and PFF grades for players on offense and defense. So, I will not go blow by blow. But here are some of my impressions from the Steelers’ first game action in 2023:

Injuries and the Rules

The Steelers suffered several injuries that Alex Kozora recapped. The most serious appeared to be Duke Dawson when he successfully defended a would-be touchdown pass in the end zone. His knee appeared to catch the turf and he injured his left knee. Fortunately, the injury does not appear to be serious. Keeanu Benton left early with an ankle injury but not included in Coach Mike Tomlin’s injury list during the postgame. LB Chappelle Russell injured his knee and has since been waived/injured. And LB Nick Kwiatkoski, who made some good plays, hurt his shoulder as he dove to break up a downfield pass. I do not believe that any of these injuries were caused by violent hits, poor field conditions or insufficient protective equipment.

Officials did penalize Kwon Alexander for unnecessary roughness on a second-and-two play. Alexander dropped Trey Edmonds for a 2-yard loss. But the officials deemed it an illegal tackle. From my perspective, Alexander leveled the player with the classic helmet-to-the-numbers hit to ensure no ground was gained on a short-yardage play. His head was up so I just don’t understand the call unless there was inadvertent helmet-to-helmet contact. But this was not a defenseless player. These types of calls just spoil the game for me. I do not believe that his hit was a dangerous tackle and there were other more egregious hits during the game.

13 Steelers Did Not Play

Thirteen Steelers players did not play in the game. Specialists Pressley Harvin III, Christian Kuntz, and Chris Boswell. RB John Lovett – I don’t understand how he’s holding a roster spot since he’s practiced once since signing nearly two weeks ago. And defensive players Patrick Peterson, Tre Norwood, Damontae Kazee, Joey Porter Jr, Keanu Neal, Minkah Fitzpatrick, T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and Larry Ogunjobi. Tampa had 21 players who did not play.

Most of these players will dress for the next preseason game against Buffalo at home this Saturday.

Who Stood Out to an Untrained Eye

Alex Kozora posts his winners and losers each game. But here is who stood out to my untrained eye.

Kenny Pickett looks very confident compared to his backups. Nice to see George Pickens with yards after the catch for a score. Pleased that Diontae Johnson did not give up yards going backwards looking for the giant play. Keeanu Benton looks stout on the defensive line. Anthony McFarland Jr. strengthening his hold on the third running back position. Isaiahh Loudermilk fighting for a roster spot with his fourth-down stop. Mason Rudolph lacks pocket presence. But to be fair, the offensive line was not providing him with that much pocket. Rudolph threw a beauty to Calvin Austin III. Speaking of Austin, he has some wheels. Led Steelers in both receiving and rushing yards. Kwon Alexander is a beast. Mark Robinson covered a lot of the field and made some good tackles.

Trenton Thompson intercepts a pass. But then missed a tackle. These defensive backs need to learn how to track a runner. Eyes on the hips, not on the feet. Madre Harper and Jalen Elliott defended passes. Great opportunity for them with all the regular defenders who did not play.

Standing Out in Not a Good Way

Kendrick Green severely hurt his chances of securing a roster spot on three consecutive plays. First, he got manhandled and literally tossed into the quarterback he was defending. Then Green got called for holding – though to me that was a ticky-tacky flag. Finally, on the next play, he snapped the ball wide right of the quarterback forcing an uncontested 10-yard loss. I want Green to be successful. But he just does not demonstrate the capability of making this team.

Finally, Cody White had an up-and-down game. But the pass that bounced off his hands and was intercepted is not acceptable. He must bring that ball in or knock it down.

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us posted on the game’s Live Update and Discussion Thread. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 938 comments. Here are the “best comments” of the game. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

Ross McCorkle welcomed us, and he is rewarded with the best comment of the game: “Welcome! The Steelers are back. Thanks for joining us and enjoy the next few hours. We are just doing one thread tonight, so no need to search for the halftime thread. That may or may not continue into the future.”

BigDickSwangin had a lot of folks agreeing on Tampa’s last touchdown. “That was not a TD, replay is being lazy.” Did the ball cross the plane of the goal line?

I even got two comments that folks liked or replied to: First Anthony McFarland Jr. made some good runs. After his 15-yard touchdown scamper, I opined that “McFarland locking down that 3rd RB slot.” Then, after Austin’s 67-yard catch and run for a score, I said it was “Time to sit Austin down.”

I hope you all enjoy the Steelers Depot Live Update and Discussion threads this year. Keep it interactive!

CONCLUSIONS

The Steelers’ season is soon underway. The offense looks like it has a lot of weapons. The defense played well despite missing a lot of key players. The Steelers finish up at Latrobe this week. The last public practice is Aug 17 then the team is back in Pittsburgh.

I was going to skip the next preseason game. But my Black and Gold blood cells are roiling. I think I’ll drive up to watch the game in person.

YOUR MUSIC SELECTION

I always like to offer a music selection. Just a couple more weeks and the 2023 season is on. But the boys still toiling in the summer heat to get ready. Here is The Boys of Summer performed by Don Henley.