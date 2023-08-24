Patrick Peterson: ‘We Can Count On’ Elijah Riley, Chandon Sullivan Over The Long Haul

Entering the final preseason matchup of the season against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good idea of what roles most on the roster will hold down for the 2023 season.

One position that remains up in the air is the slot cornerback position — and for good reason. Veteran free agent signees Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley have played rather well throughout training camp and the preseason and are making the decision rather difficult on the Steelers.

That’s a good thing, considering the slot cornerback position is a key one in Pittsburgh’s defense. After losing Cameron Sutton and Arthur Maulet — combined the two played 98 percent of the slot snaps last season — Pittsburgh needs an answer or two at the position.

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson believes that both Sullivan and Riley are guys that can contribute to the Steelers in 2023.

Appearing on his “All Things Covered” podcast with his cousin Bryant McFadden, a former Steelers cornerback himself, Peterson stated that he’s looking forward to seeing the two play on Thursday night and seeing if they can continue their strong performances to date.

“Both of those guys can be some guys that we can count on throughout the season,” Peterson said, according to video via the All Things Covered YouTube page. “I know Sully is a guy that kind of has the knack for the nickel position, but Eli is coming on very, very strong. He’s kind of like that Swiss blade; you can put him in at a bunch of different positions. He’s one of those guys that makes it hard on the head coach and the GM to let go.

“I’m looking for both of those guys to contribute to this long, long season that’s ahead of us.”

While the two are battling for the slot cornerback role, Peterson raises a great point regarding Riley and his versatility. Entering the NFL as a safety out of Army, Riley has moved around a bit in Pittsburgh and has taken well to the slot cornerback spot, playing the run rather well and has shown some abilities in coverage, including an interception against the Buffalo Bills last Saturday.

Sullivan was signed on Day Three of the 2023 NFL Draft, helping the Steelers address the slot cornerback position overall. While he was one of the lowest-graded slot corners in football last season, he has great experience there and has played well for Pittsburgh, making a terrific interception against the Bills, tipping a pass from Matt Barkley on a blitz and then twisting around finding the football in the air for the takeaway.

What previously looked like a battle that was going to be one or the other at the position entering training camp now looks like a situation in which both players make the 53-man roster, giving Pittsburgh depth and versatility in the secondary moving forward.