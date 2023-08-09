Patrick Peterson: Darnell Washington Will Be ‘Red Zone Killer’

Pittsburgh Steelers TE Darnell Washington has been impressing CB Patrick Peterson so far in training camp. Peterson said on the All Things Covered podcast that he co-hosts with his cousin and former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden that Washington will be a “red zone killer.”

“The big fella is definitely starting to come into his own,” Peterson said. “He’ll pick my brain and ask me certain questions about how to handle certain things, what to expect throughout preseason, how to maintain and manage his body and time away from football. And he’s gonna be a red zone killer, in my opinion. I think he has an opportunity to be a serious threat in that area.”

In a tight end room that features Pat Freiermuth and still has Zach Gentry and Connor Heyward, there might not be a ton of opportunity for Washington to be a high-volume receiving threat. And frankly, there shouldn’t be; that’s just not his game. But in the red zone, he can use every bit of his 6-foot-7, 264-plus pounds frame to outmuscle opponents and win where it counts. For the Steelers, a team that’s struggled in the red zone recently, that’s a skill that’s going to be much needed.

In addition, Washington is going to be a beast in the run game as a blocking tight end, with ridiculous athleticism and strength for his frame. That’s probably his biggest skill and that’s what’s going to get him on the field as a rookie. He also seems like he’s soaking in as much information as he can from Peterson and other guys on the team, which is a fantastic sign for his overall development.

I always love when guys go out of their position groups and seek help from veterans across the roster, and Peterson is someone who’s seemingly been willing to offer it to anyone and everyone. Peterson is a consummate professional on and off the field, and leaning on him for advice is going to make Washington a better NFL player.

While Washington isn’t going to be the dominant fantasy football tight end that someone like Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews is, he’s going to be an incredible asset to the Steelers not only now, but down the line as well.

NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah was at Steelers camp over the weekend and came away with the impression that Washington was a steal in the third round. If he can be an elite run blocker and red zone threat, he’ll have a spot in Pittsburgh for a long time.