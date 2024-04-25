Bryant McFadden ‘Hearing Great Things’ About Brian Thomas Jr. And Steelers

The NFL Draft is almost here, with rumors and reports flying around about nearly every possibility. This includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been connected to various different prospects, and are now even reportedly interested in trading up in the draft. However, it takes two to tango, and if the Steelers are forced to stick and pick at No. 20, they may miss out on all of best offensive line prospects. While the team would surely love to improve in the trenches, Pittsburgh might be forced to move on to one of their other needs in the first round like cornerback or wide receiver.

One name very commonly associated with the Steelers’ selection in the first round is LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr., an athletic freak at receiver who has garnered comparison to current Steeler, George Pickens. In a recent last-minute mock draft done by CBS Sports, former Steeler Bryant McFadden fans the flames of Thomas going to Pittsburgh after selecting him for his former team.

”So for the Pittsburgh Steelers, of course trying to address the wide receiver room has been well-documented. I’m hearing great things about Brian Thomas Jr. associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” McFadden said during the mock draft about what he’s hearing about Thomas in connection to the Steelers. “They go get their wide receiver of the future, outside of what they already have when you talk about George Pickens, in Brian Thomas Jr.”

If all of the top offensive linemen are off the board, and the Steelers feel comfortable with Thomas’ medical concerns, he could be their choice. In the past, the Steelers have targeted receivers more on the second day of the draft, but Omar Khan has already broken a few trends as the General Manager, so it wouldn’t be a total shock to see them select a receiver in Round One.

Thomas checks a lot of boxes for the team as well, and is very commonly viewed as the next best receiver in the draft after the big three in Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.

It’s uncertain who his source is, but if anyone in the media has connections within the Steelers’ organization, it would be McFadden. Getting Thomas in the first round would solve the issue at receiver, but depth at both center and tackle is not a strength in this draft class.

By taking a receiver in the first round, the Steelers would be at the mercy of the rest of the league in the second round, hoping that one of the top centers or tackles slips down. Drafting Thomas certainly isn’t the worst option in the world, but it would make the front office’s job much more difficult for the rest of the draft. Having a great receiving corps is nice until your quarterback gets flattened every other play and can’t get the ball to your playmakers.