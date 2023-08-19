Pat Freiermuth Doesn’t Want Darnell Washington Getting ‘Cute’ In Routes: ‘Just Go Right Through ‘Em’

While he didn’t really begin to take off in training camp until they started to put the pads on, it seems as though it has been TE Darnell Washington’s receiving skills that have garnered more attention than his blocking—ostensibly the primary reason for which he was drafted.

It helps when a good percentage of your receptions in training camp find the end zone, even if the total number might be on the smaller end for Pittsburgh Steelers targets. Being 6-7 and being able to play to your height and size in boxing out defenders catches the eye as well.

He’s certainly gotten fellow TE Pat Freiermuth’s attention, who said earlier this week that he “can’t wait” to get to work with him and form a one-two punch for this offense at tight end, recognizing the well-rounded game both have. Still, he had some advice for “Mount” Washington in the receiving department.

“Just keep doing him”, he said in an interview with Chris Mack for 93.7 The Fan. “He’s long and big and strong. His physicality is his best strength, so if guys are going to come up and press him, don’t get all cute and fancy, just go right through him, which I think he’s been doing”.

Though he played a couple dozen snaps in the preseason opener, Washington only ran a handful of routes. He caught one pass on one target during the game for nine yards. But they were not featuring him in the gameplan in any way.

That is something that they could do, and likely will do, moving forward into the regular season. At least it will come up situationally, against some opponents perhaps more than others, when they feel that they can exploit a size issue in a matchup to dominate in the red zone.

For his part, Washington maintains that he is his own biggest critic, perhaps in part because of the fact that he knows he now has a long-awaited opportunity to see an increased role in the passing game. He wants to make sure that he gets it right.

“I always judge myself hard”, he told Jeff Hathhorn and Chris Mack on 93.7 The Fan. “That’s just me; that’s just the person I am. I feel like I could always work in every aspect of my game. Even with route-running, I kind of reach a lot on my plant step. Just some little things I noticed”.

How big of a role will he have as a receiving option during his rookie season? No matter how commentators feel about what he can bring to the offense in that area, everybody appears to be skeptical, if only because of the number of targets around.

You have Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, and Calvin Austin III just at wide receiver alone. Then you have a trio of receiving-capable running backs in Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, and Anthony McFarland Jr. Even at tight end, you have Freiermuth, and the second-year Connor Heyward.

Washington can always force the issue by producing. That tends to be how most rookies carve out a role. Keep performing until they can’t take you off the field for very long. That starts with maximizing every opportunity you do get.