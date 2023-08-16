Darnell Washington ‘100 Percent’ Seeing More Opportunities As Receiver, Seems 100 Percent Happy About It

Darnell Washington was largely pigeonholed as a blocking tight end during his college career at Georgia for multiple reasons. Having a very good pass-catching tight end already on the roster didn’t help matters, but he always felt he would have a better and more well-rounded NFL career.

He’s already seeing that during his rookie training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him tin the third round earlier this year. Though he only caught one pass in the preseason opener this past Friday, he’s been something of a touchdown machine in training camp with something like half a dozen or so.

Asked by reporters yesterday if he felt he was getting more opportunities in the Steelers’ offense to be a pass catcher in comparison to Georgia, he seemed rather gleeful in responding, “100 percent, I would say”, via 93.7 The Fan.

While he’s been tactful about it, many comments that Washington has made over the past several months paint the picture of a tight end who feels he wasn’t fully utilized to the maximum extent. He caught just 45 total passes in three seasons with the Bulldogs, but still made the most of them, averaging 17.2 yards per reception.

He told reporters earlier this month when pressed that he “would’ve liked if I would’ve had some more targets, but it is what it is”, adding, “It’s in the past, so I don’t really look back. I’m more of ‘what’s ahead of us right now’”.

Head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged that a one-handed catch he made during the NFL Scouting Combine got his attention in helping to illustrate how much more potential there is in his game as a receiving option.

Although he may not be a voluminous target during training camp—certainly more than in Georgia—Washington has been highly productive when given his opportunities. As mentioned, he has something like half a dozen touchdowns scored on Chuck Noll Field, including some rather impressive ones.

What remains to be seen is how readily, how quickly, and how extensively the Steelers are prepared to use him as a receiver. They already have Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward at the position whom they view as receiving assets. It would certainly make for an intriguing heavy-personnel look, either in a 22 or 13 formation depending upon where Heyward lines up. Or they might as well just go five-wide out of 23 personnel.

Coming into training camp, there were some reservations about his readiness and his role, some even wondering if he might begin his career as a healthy scratch. That seems to become less and less likely with each passing day to the point of inanity.