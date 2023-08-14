NFL Insider Sees LB Mark Robinson As Potential 2024 Starter

While Pittsburgh Steelers’ inside linebacker Mark Robinson is stuck behind a trio of veterans, he could be pushing for a starting job in 2024. That’s what NFL insider Adam Caplan believes, writing Monday that Robinson has starting potential.

“He definitely has a future with the team and possibly could start down the line (2024 and beyond).

Robinson started one game last season (Week 16 at Ravens), and a personnel source said his tape was ‘really intriguing and explosive.’”

The Steelers drafted Robinson in the seventh round a year ago, a former college running back who switched to linebacker for his final season at Ole Miss. He played sparingly as a rookie but as Caplan notes, saw more playing time late in the season. He was used against specific run-heavy personnel against the Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers. His downhill and physical nature made an immediate impression, though he was still a raw player who lacked nuance to cover. He finished his rookie year with nine tackles across 44 defensive snaps and another 16 on special teams.

Caplan’s sources indicate Robinson’s play has been impressive.

“Another source said that Robinson’s overall speed and pursuit to the ball-carrier has been very impressive since he’s been with the team.”

Attacking the run downhill is Robinson’s strength. The question is everything else. If he can be a nuanced player in the passing game, if he can become a better communicator, and if he can understand the details of his position. Earlier in the offseason, DC Teryl Austin downplayed Robinson’s potential role and hinted he wouldn’t be in the mix for immediate playing time in 2023.

That was evident by the team’s free agent signings of Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts (whose skill set is very similar to Robinson’s) and most recently, Kwon Alexander. Those three figure to rotate and split defensive playing time this season. It leaves Robinson to earn a hat on special teams and serve as depth in case of injury.

Overall, Robinson has had a solid camp and earned praise from Austin, though the latter noted there’s still a ways to go. Robinson played well in the opener and made multiple solo tackles while logging 48 defensive snaps, third-most on the team.

Holcomb signed a three-year deal, but Roberts only inked a cheap two-year contract while Alexander signed for only the 2023 season. If one of Roberts or Alexander isn’t a Steeler next season, the door will be open for Robinson, who should be past the inexperience he brought coming out of college.