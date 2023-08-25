NFL.com Outlines Opposite Scenarios For Joey Porter Jr.’s Rookie Season

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has impressed thus far in preseason and training camp, intercepting a pass in his first preseason game and generally looking like a really solid pick at the top of the second round. NFL Media draft analyst Chad Reuter recently laid out the best- and worst-case scenario for Porter’s rookie season, while projecting him to finish with 40 tackles and two interceptions.

For the best-case scenario, Reuter said that Porter could be a guy to force turnovers for the Steelers.

“Porter rotates with mentor Patrick Peterson to keep both fresh throughout the year,” he wrote.

The former Penn State star’s size and use of his 34-inch arms make it difficult for the Steelers to leave him off the field. He plays with discipline and converts chances to turn the ball back over to Kenny Pickett and Co.”

His worst case would involve him being too grabby, one of the knocks on him coming out of Penn State.

“Receivers separate from Porter with short-area quickness. He cannot recover quickly enough to get into position to use his long arms to break up crossing and sideline routes,” Reuter wrote. “A lack of discipline in coverage results in giving up big plays down the field.”

So far, Porter’s done a good job of maintaining his leverage, and on his interception against Buffalo, he was able to force WR Khalil Shakir out of bounds, setting up an easy pick. If he can continue to do things like that, then his length is going to be a major asset and there won’t be an issue with him being undisciplined.

Given how he’s played so far, the best-case scenario for Porter seems far more likely. But with more reps and as he adjusts to the NFL game, maybe he does struggle a bit to adapt, especially when going up against better receivers than he saw in the preseason.

Ultimately though, Porter should end up being a nice asset in Pittsburgh’s cornerback room along with Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace, and if he continues to play well, he’ll give Peterson increased flexibility to rotate into the slot or even at safety. That’ll give the Steelers a lot of options and different looks they can throw at opposing offenses, and the more Porter plays, the quicker he’s going to develop.

Porter has the potential to be a top-flite cornerback, and the first step towards that is an impressive rookie season. I think his best-case scenario is going to be a lot closer to where he lands than his worst case, especially with what we’ve seen so far.