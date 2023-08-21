Watch: Breaking Down Joey Porter Jr.’s First Interception And NFL Debut

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.’s NFL debut against the Buffalo Bills in Saturday night’s preseason game. Of course, we focus on his first interception and why his technique earned him the pick, even if it appeared to be an ugly throw. We also go through a couple of other clips from his debut.

