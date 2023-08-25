Najee Harris: Additions Of LG Isaac Seumalo, WR Allen Robinson II A Big Reason For Offense’s Success

After watching the Pittsburgh Steelers this preseason, one thing is certain: this isn’t the same Steelers team that took the field a season ago.

While most of the roster returned from last season, the front office did a heck of a job overturning the bottom of the roster, letting several players walk they felt weren’t getting the job done as well as made up for key losses in free agency like CB Cameron Sutton and S Terrell Edmunds. The Steelers also prioritized adding experienced veteran leaders to help bring this young offense along, adding the likes of LG Isaac Seumalo and WR Allen Robinson II this offseason.

RB Najee Harris spoke about the additions the Steelers made to their roster after the team’s win against the Atlanta Falcons, calling Seumalo and Robinson the right guys that Pittsburgh needed to help take that next step on the offensive side of the football.

“We picked up a couple guys and it was a couple key guys that I think that was a big pick up,” Harris said to the media on video from Steelers.com. “I think [Allen Robinson II] being in receiver’s room probably one thing that stood out the most because just to having that veteran guy in there and kind of showing them the way. I think ARob brings that a lot. You know, for the O-Line we got additions with Isaac [Seumalo] and a couple other guys. Just them alone, you know, they’re bonding a lot better. But just all of us in general, all of us is bonding a lot better. We’re seeing our labor of work is what we call it.”

The Steelers did a great job adding talent and depth to both sides of the football this offseason. Speaking specifically for the offense, the additions of Robinson and Seumalo allowed Pittsburgh to place two trusted veterans who have been leaders before with their respective teams into the locker room and their respective position rooms, leading by example as they mentor the younger players.

Robinson has already been a big help for both WRs George Pickens and Diontae Johnson as well as the rest of the room, being a smart, savvy veteran who has produced three 1,000-yards seasons with the Jaguars and Bears. Seumalo is one of the best guards in football, making LT Dan Moore Jr’s life a lot easier playing next to him. Pittsburgh had a ton of young talent on offense going into the offseason, having guys like QB Kenny Pickett, Harris, Pickens, TE Pat Freiermuth, and WR Calvin Austin III all on their rookie contracts. To become a legit contender, they needed to supplement that youth with experience and signed several key veterans to round out the offense.

Combine the additions Pittsburgh made in free agency and trades as well as the natural development of the younger guys on the roster, the offense looks to be in a different stratosphere than last season. It looks like the Steelers are enjoying the fruits of their labor, as Harris mentioned, having gone through the growing pains last season and during the offseason to shine here this preseason and hopefully into the regular season as well.