‘He’s A Quiet Assassin’: Dan Moore Jr. Lauds OG Isaac Seumalo For His Demeanor And Experience

When you think of an assassin, you may naturally think of the masked, slender samurai from the old cartoons that would sneak around and do battle with other assassins. When you think of Pittsburgh Steelers LG Isaac Seumalo, the term “assassin” probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind.

However, that’s the impression that Seumalo has left on fellow teammate LT Dan Moore Jr. in their short time playing together since Seumalo signed with Pittsburgh this March. Moore was asked about what it’s like to play beside Seumalo after their first in-game exposure together against Tampa Bay on Friday. Moore responded with great praise for Seumalo, commending him for his play as well as the way he helps Moore do his own job as the two stand beside each other on the offensive line.

“He’s a quiet assassin,” Moore said about Seumalo on video from Jeff Hathhorn’s Twitter page. “He’s a hell of a player. Works hard. Easy to communicate with. Man, it’s so easy playing next to that dude.”

Seumalo’s former teammate, Philadelphia Eagles C Jason Kelce, called Seumalo one of the best guards in the NFL this offseason after signing with the Steelers. He stated that Pittsburgh got a steal in Seumalo who isn’t a household name like Quenton Nelson or Joe Thuney at the position, but is still one of the most accomplished guards in football. He is a steady blocker when in the lineup, being a people mover in the running game as well as being consistent keeping the QB clean in pass protection.

“He just plays with a certain edge about him and I think he carries himself that way just around everywhere he goes,” Moore continued. “You can just kind of see the type of guy he is by the way he carries himself.”

Seumalo has been praised for being a cerebral player of very few words. However, that doesn’t mean he’s timid as he will turn it on the field, being a part of a dominant Eagles offensive line that bullied their way to be NFC Champions and playing in the Super Bowl last season. The Steelers want to adopt that bully ball mentality in 2023, and signed Seumalo to help bring that vision to life. Not only does the veteran OL bring to the table what Pittsburgh needs, but he also is helping the development of Dan Moore Jr., making his life a lot easier as the blindside protector to QB Kenny Pickett.

We’ll have to see how Seumalo and the offensive line as a whole hold up against a strong defensive front in regular season action, but so far, the signing of Seumalo is paying dividends for Pittsburgh’s offensive line.