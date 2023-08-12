Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood: Steelers Safety Says Returning Home ‘One Of The Best Decisions I Ever Made’

Change can oftentimes be rather uncomfortable, especially in professional sports.

Aiming to make your own change and making a decision that puts you in an uncomfortable position is exactly what Pittsburgh Steelers veteran safety Kenny Robinson did in January. Leaving the only NFL home he’s ever known in the Carolina Panthers, he signed a Reserve/Futures deal with the Steelers, giving himself a chance to return home and try to make the 53-man roster.

The West Virginia product went from a core special teams piece in Carolina to a roster hopeful in Pittsburgh. So far, he’s looked the part and seems to have an inside track on cracking the 53-man roster, thanks to his playmaking in training camp. That decision to bet on himself, he says, is one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

“I love it here. Pittsburgh … it’s already home. The organization feels like home. Coming from Carolina to here, it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Robinson said during an interview with Prospect Media on YouTube. “I can’t wait to take advantage of it.”

As a veteran of the pro game, Robinson has a real chance to push for a roster spot in his hometown, potentially becoming the latest Pittsburgh-area product to stick with the Steelers. Robinson, a Pittsburgh native out of Wilkinsburg, is making the most of those reps and has turned in some strong days in practice on Chuck Noll Field at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe and has earned praise from head coach Mike Tomlin in the process.

Robinson made two interceptions last Sunday in Latrobe, picking off quarterback Mason Rudolph twice — once on a slant route jumping the pass intended for Cody White, and the second one taking advantage of an ill-advised deep shot in the middle of the field, coming down with the football.

What Robinson has going for him in the end though – local ties largely mean nothing in decision-making — is the fact that he’s making plays and is largely an NFL veteran.

Robinson has played in 19 regular-season games on his way to registering 18 total tackles. He started once in 2021 with the Panthers and has logged just 188 total defensive snaps to date with 167 more on special teams. He didn’t see any playing time during the 2022 season, however, and the bulk of his game action came during the 2021 season with the Panthers. To date, he’s mostly been used at the free safety position.

Robinson made an impact in the 2021 season on special teams for the Panthers. In Week Six against the Minnesota Vikings, Robinson scored his first NFL touchdown on a special teams play in which he recovered a punt blocked by Frankie Luvu and ran four yards to the end zone during the 34–28 overtime loss.

PUNT BLOCK ALERT 💪😎 Frankie Luvu with the block and Kenny Robinson with the recovery for the TOUCHDOWN 😲pic.twitter.com/3d3c2tAA33 — PantherNationCP (@PantherNationC1) October 17, 2021

He seemed to be in a great spot in Carolina, having a very clear role on special teams and was even starting to see some defensive snaps at safety under former head coach Matt Rhule and interim coach Steve Wilks. Of course, the coaching change to Frank Reich and an entirely new coaching staff coming in for the Panthers likely played a major role in Robinson betting on himself elsewhere, but at the time it was a major risk.

So far, the decision is paying off. For Robinson, it feels like the best decision of his life right now. If he continues to play at a strong level in the secondary and forces his way onto the roster in his hometown, it will undoubtedly be the best one he’s ever made. We’ll see if the positive vibes with Robinson continue.