Max Starks Urges Patience With Broderick Jones ‘He’s In An Oven, Not A Microwave’

If you were dreaming of seeing Broderick Jones starting at left tackle after two preseason games, it may be best to go back to sleep.

The Steelers first-round pick out of the University of Georgia does not seem poised to overtake incumbent starter Dan Moore Jr. anytime soon. Instead of overreacting to Jones being unable to unseat the tackle who gave up the seventh most sacks in the NFL last season (per PFF), take a breath, and listen to former Pittsburgh offense tackle Max Starks.

“Broderick Jones is having a good start,” Starks said on the Steelers.com post-game show. “He’s making incremental progress, but once again he’s in an oven, not a microwave, which I think is a good thing when you know the starting left tackle is doing well.”

Thus far, Moore has been doing well. A standout of training camp through the past few weeks, the third-year man out of Texas A&M has earned rave reviews from Steelers beat reporters including Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo who called him the most improved player on 93.7 The Fan.

That continued in the team’s game on Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills where Moore sprung a key block for running back Jaylen Warren’s 62-yard dash to the end zone.

The two tackles have posted similar numbers when it comes to PFF grading through their two preseason games with Moore rounding out at a 64.3 and Jones at a 59.4. The biggest difference in their grading comes in pass protection where Moore outpaces Jones 75.9 to 69.

Keep in mind that these grades do not take into account the competition level each face as Moore suits up against first-team defenses while Jones plays against the second.

This is not an indictment of Jones, he’s been solid, but as rookies often do, he lacks fine-tuning. Moore’s stability at the left tackle position provides the 22-year-old competition and an opportunity to develop.

Starks talked about this stating the importance of grooming Jones instead of forcing him into the fire right out of the gates, which is what would happen if he started Week One of the season.

Coming out of college as a redshirt sophomore, Jones was tabbed as a high-level run blocker, but a less polished pass-blocker. He possesses elite tools, which he flashed at the NFL Combine with an 85 athleticism score, third among all offensive tackles in the class, per NFL Next Gen Stats

The Steelers face an onslaught of elite pass rushers through the first few weeks of the year with Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett, and Maxx Crosby kicking off the season. Don’t be shocked if, like 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, Jones gets the nod around Week Four of their schedule.