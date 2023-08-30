‘Looks Like They’re Gonna Have A Chance To Be A Good Team:’ Kevin Colbert Praises Omar Khan’s Roster Development

For two decades, Omar Khan watched Kevin Colbert work. Now, it’s Colbert watching Khan. Though hired in May of 2022, the 2023 offseason was Khan’s first full winter, spring, and summer managing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. He went through every part of the roster-building process, everything from futures contracts to re-signing your own free agents to the NFL’s free agency to the draft to building out an initial 53-man roster as the Steelers just did today.

Reacting to the Steelers’ offseason, Colbert joined Late Hits on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Max Starks to talk about the group Khan’s put together.

“There’s been some positive steps,” Colbert told Marvez and Starks. “The preseason went very well for the team. And it looks like they’re gonna have a chance to be a good team.”

By almost all accounts, the Steelers’ roster has improved. Some of that is inertia, the NFL’s youngest offense a season ago that went through predictable growing pains in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. But much of that came through improving the quality of the team. Free agency brought in a stronger offensive line, starters and depth, with OGs Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig along with OT Broderick Jones. Key veterans were added in WR Allen Robinson and CB Patrick Peterson while the inside linebacker grouping received not just a facelift but a transplant with Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and the August addition of Kwon Alexander.

Pittsburgh’s draft felt as solid as anyone’s with Khan trading up for Jones in round one, landing CB Joey Porter Jr. in round two and a great value selection in TE Darnell Washington in the third round. While he had just three Day-Three selections, fourth round EDGE rusher Nick Herbig had a great summer while seventh round offensive lineman Spencer Anderson made the team’s initial 53.

Despite the feel-good nature of things now, what happens going forward is how the Steelers’ season will be remembered. Colbert knows the standard in Pittsburgh isn’t about winning the summer but winning the fall.

“None of us should be judged by an individual move or trade or draft pick. We always said to judge us in February when the record is finalized…Omar’s put in the work, they’ve done some good things.”

Pittsburgh will get a big-time litmus test out of the gate when they host the San Francisco 49ers, who made it to the NFC Championship Game last season and boast one of the NFL’s top defenses. From there, the Steelers jump into divisional play with a Monday night home game against the Cleveland Browns. Going 2-0 will have analysts considering the Steelers a true contender. Go 0-2 and the offseason warm and fuzzies will evaporate. Colbert knows as well as anyone the Steelers’ high standards.

“There’s only one satisfactory result and that’s a Super Bowl. So hopefully they continue to make the correct strides and end up with that Super Bowl championship.”