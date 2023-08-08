Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 887 on this Tuesday, I discuss the start of training camp that new veteran Pittsburgh Steelers ILB Cole Holcomb has had as he looks to halt the endless carousel at the position for the team.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 887)
