Listen: Steelers Vs. Falcons Recap And Analysis

Bringing you guys another video today. Like we do after every game, my quick thoughts as the Pittsburgh Steelers finish the preseason undefeated with a 24-0 shutout over the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night. Focusing in on the starting offense’s continued stellar play, the dominant defense, and some special teams notes.

