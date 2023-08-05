Jordan Schultz: ‘I Think George Pickens This Year Is A Top Five Wide Receiver’

As training camp rolls on and the first preseason games are being played, the speculation remains at an all-time high regarding various players/teams and their outlooks for the 2023 season.

One player that has been heavily under the microscope this offseason is Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett who has been projected by many to take that second-year leap after a tumultuous rookie season in 2022. Pickett has been a controversial player in the eyes of many, having that moxie and clutch factor that are intangible traits that are hard to measure, but doesn’t possess the other-worldly arm talent and athleticism like a few of the top franchise QBs possess.

Still, several media analysts have taken their stand for Pickett, including league insider Jordan Schultz who spoke on Speak on FS1, stating that his sources inside the Steelers’ organization believe that Pickett will be the guy Pittsburgh hopes he can be.

“Pittsburgh told me this week, they said there’s no way that Kenny Pickett’s going to fail,” Schultz said. “To me, Pickett is that classic new-age passer. He’s 6-3, 220 pounds, he can move and manipulate the pocket. He can run.”

.@Schultz_Report believes in the Pittsburgh Steelers… "Pittsburgh told me this week, they said there's no way that Kenny Pickett's going to fail… I think George Pickens this year is a top-5 wide receiver." pic.twitter.com/zTPakGShg0 — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) August 4, 2023

Pickett indeed may not have one defining trait of his game from a physical perspective, but he has plenty of traits that make him a quality starting NFL quarterback. He displays poise and leadership from the pocket, having the accuracy to thread the needle on tight window throws as well as enough arm strength to challenge defenses vertically. Pickett has also shown he can create out of structure, expending plays when the protection breaks down as well as tuck the ball and run himself for positive yardage.

While Pickett will be expected to make a notable leap forward in his performance this season, Schultz points to his receiving corps and one name in-particular that he believes is destined for stardom this season.

“He has the weaponry, but he has the connection,” Schultz continued. “I think George Pickens this year is a top five wide receiver, and I think he becomes in that upper category of CeeDee Lamb, D.K. Metcalf, like he has that ability.”

Of course George Pickens’ first career TD would come on an acrobatic catch like this 🤸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jg25R2OkFh — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) October 24, 2022

WR George Pickens has caught the world by storm with his other-worldly catches that make other receivers look rather mediocre. His combination of height, length, athleticism, hands, body control, and competitive demeanor make him the ideal wideout in today’s league. He seems to think so as well, calling himself the best wide receiver in the whole world a little while ago in an interview.

A player of Pickens’ talent seems destined to take that leap into the conversation of top WRs in the game today. Comparing him to the likes of Lamb and Metcalf may come off as a stretch, but Pickens possesses the skill set to be at that level of young, dynamic playmakers at the wide receiver position. He will need to see the opportunities from Pickett to make it happen, but Schultz may not be too far off thinking that Pickens can become one of the game’s best.