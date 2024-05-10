Rapoport: Veteran WR Zay Jones Signing With Cardinals

It’s been a busy two weeks for veteran free agent wide receivers. Another top name is off the market with former Jacksonville Jaguars WR Zay Jones signing a contract with the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the news.

Free agent WR Zay Jones is signing with the #AZCardinals, per me and @TomPelissero. Another veteran option for Arizona, as Jones — who also visited the #Titans and #Cowboys — lands. pic.twitter.com/2CZS2Qb9uO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2024

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz notes it’s a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million.

Sources: Former #Jaguars WR Zay Jones is signing with the #Cardinals on a 1-year deal worth up to $4.25M. A new weapon for Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/Yn1bgei9GE — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 10, 2024

A similar contract to what new Tennessee Titans WR Tyler Boyd received and a familiar theme of incentive-based language common for vet receivers added after the draft. The Los Angeles Chargers’ DJ Chark and Miami Dolphins’ Odell Beckham Jr. signed one-year deals with incentives.

Zay Jones was released by the Jaguars after they drafted LSU receiver Brian Thomas in the first round. A second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2017, Jones spent the last two seasons in Jacksonville. In 2023, he caught 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns, limited to nine games due to injury. For his career, he’s appeared in 104 games, catching 287 passes for 3,028 yards and 18 touchdowns. His best season came in 2022 with the Jaguars, Jones finishing the year with 82 receptions, 823 yards, and five touchdowns.

There was no report of Pittsburgh showing interest in Jones. He had several potential suitors, including the Kansas City Chiefs, but heads to Arizona. He’ll join a receiver room of Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, and fourth-overall selection Marvin Harrison Jr.

Pittsburgh added a veteran receiver this week in Scotty Miller, signed to a one-year deal. He’s the third veteran wideout the team has added this offseason, joining Quez Watkins and Van Jefferson. The Steelers could still be in the market for a bigger addition, but the free agency market is incredibly thin, and the team has had no luck pulling off a trade.