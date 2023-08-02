‘I’ve Gotta Do A Better Job:’ DC Teryl Austin Believes Steelers Better Protected Against Losing T.J. Watt

For 31 other NFL teams, their quarterback is the most valuable piece. The guy they most can’t afford to lose. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that man is T.J. Watt. It’s just simple math. When Watt plays, the Steelers’ defense is ferocious like a lion. When he doesn’t, they whimper like a house cat.

After Watt went down with a partially torn pectoral in the 2022 season opener, the Steelers became a shell of themselves. No pass rush. Poor run defense. A group that played with little energy and zero splash. Watt returned after the bye and though he wasn’t anywhere close to 100 percent, Pittsburgh’s defense returned to form as the Steelers made one heck of a stretch run.

For defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, it was an eye-opening moment. Though no one player can replicate Watt’s production, Austin understood the new to build better depth. Speaking with The Trib’s Tim Benz on his Breakfast with Benz podcast yesterday, Austin said he believes the Steelers are equipped to handle losing Watt.

“We want to be better if that scenario happens to us again and we lose them for any stretch of time,” Austin told Benz. “I’ve gotta do a better job of getting guys in position to make some plays and doing some different things. And I think that was a good learning experience for us last year to see where we came up short and what we have to do better.”

With Watt lost for the first half of last season, the Steelers’ “next man up” options were bleak. Pittsburgh traded for Malik Reed but he proved to be too small against the run. By the end of the year, he was either barely seeing the field or not dressing at all. There was DeMarvin Leal, a rookie drafted to play defensive line but asked to stand up. He had mild success but suffered a knee injury that relegated him to IR and is still looking for his first NFL sack.

Despite Watt’s eventual return, Pittsburgh finished last season with 40 sacks, its worst output since 2016. Speaking with Benz, Austin acknowledged the reality that Watt could miss time, maybe not half the season but a series, a half, a game, and the team must “adapt” if he’s not available.

In the offseason, the team bolstered depth by signing veteran EDGE rusher Markus Golden, a proven option who has a good relationship with OLBs Coach Denzel Martin. They drafted Nick Herbig, who is looking like Watt’s mini-me in training camp. Leal enters Year Two playing defensive line and outside linebacker. That should make Pittsburgh five-deep along the EDGEs and give the team far better depth than a year ago.

Heading into the preseason, Austin is comfortable with where the team is at and where they’re going.

“The addition of Markus, who’s really good,” he said. “Our young guys, I think Nick Herbig is gonna help us. We have a couple guys we think can generate some pass rush.”

Behind them, rookies like David Perales and Toby Nduwke along with former Steelers’ draft pick Quincy Roche will compete for a potential and final No. 5 spot.

Depth was the theme of Pittsburgh’s offseason. They’re deeper along the offensive line, at inside linebacker, and at outside linebacker. That’ll serve well against inevitable injuries, in case Watt goes down. Let’s just hope that never happens again.