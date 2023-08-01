‘Taking Every Single One Of My Moves’: T.J. Watt Sees OLB Nick Herbig Trying To Mimic His Game

When you are a rookie in the National Football League, it doesn’t hurt to learn from one of the best at your position.

That’s what OLB Nick Herbig has done since arriving in Pittsburgh. Even dating back to his time at Wisconsin, he reached out to former Defensive Player of the Year OLB T.J. Watt to learn some tips and pass rush techniques that he coule add to make his game better.

Herbig has been a sponge since arriving in Pittsburgh, studying every move Watt has and asking him questions on different moves he uses to try and add them to his pash rush repertoire. Not only has Herbig been learning from Watt, but he has been mimicking him on the football field by using all the moves he’s taught him.

Believe me when I say that Watt has noticed.

“His game is improving each and every day and, I’m gonna have to start charging him soon ’cause he’s taking every single one of my moves,” Watt said as a guest on NFL Network Tuesday. “It’s getting a little outta hand, but he’s winning a lot of reps. He’s learning with his losses, but he’s gaining ground every single day.”

Herbig has made waves in camp, showing off his explosive first step and ability to round the corner while rushing the passer. He got first-team reps on Sunday with Watt getting a veteran day off and looked the part, beating OT Dan Moore Jr. and getting a pressure on QB Kenny Pickett.

Herbig was a productive player in college, posting 21 sacks and 36 TFLs with the Badgers. Still, Herbig is considered undersized for the outside linebacker position, lacking ideal height and length to win consistently when engaged with bigger stronger offensive tackles. That’s where technique and execution comes in, and Herbig has represented himself well in that regard thanks to being under the mentorship of Watt. Perhaps Herbig can cover the bill the next time the two go out to dinner together as a thank you.