Inside Out: Calvin Austin III ‘Comfortable’ Wherever Steelers Use Him As He Hones Route-Running Technique

It is no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers lacked an explosive element on offense in 2022. It’s been a primary focus of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. Players and coaches alike have spoken about how they are going to address the issue.

One such player that the Steelers and fans hope will improve the offense is WR Calvin Austin III. The team’s fourth-round pick in 2022 missed the entirety of his rookie season due to injury, so he did not have a chance to impact the team’s performance on the field.

So Austin dedicated himself to the mental aspects of football both in 2022 and during training camp now that he has returned to the field. He spoke with 93.7 The Fan’s Chris Mack on Wednesday about his approach to practice.

“At this level, I’m just constantly learning, whatever position I’m in, outside, inside, and just continuing to grow comfortable with that,” Austin said. “But I do feel comfortable being outside as well. That’s what these practices are for; just continuing to work on my game, all around. Deep balls, short balls, whatever that is. I’m just constantly trying to improve my route technique.”

Austin was drafted out of Memphis with one major calling card: his speed. It shows up in the short area near the line of scrimmage as well as his ability to race downfield, as evidenced by his 4.32 40-yard dash. However, there have been plenty of wide receivers with elite speed who failed to make an impact in the league.

So Austin has focused on developing his craft and becoming more comfortable playing on the outside and in the slot with all the different route-running nuances.

Austin had the opportunity to show off his development last Friday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open the preseason, and he did not let it go by the wayside. In 27 snaps, he had two catches for 73 yards, one of which was a 67-yard touchdown, and two carries for 23 yards, including a 17-yard run on a jet sweep, his first time touching the ball in an NFL game.

While it was only one preseason game, Austin left a big mark on the game. If he continues to approach his development the way he approached his injury recovery, he could be one of the players the Steelers use on offense to unlock more explosive plays. After all, it was something he did with remarkable consistency in college.