Injury Roundup: Mike Tomlin ‘Optimistic’ About Ogunjobi, Other Injured Steelers

Despite 16 tough training camp practices and two preseason games, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in good shape health-wise heading into their preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Speaking to reporters following the team’s Monday practice, Mike Tomlin provided a brief injury update, one that struck an encouraging tone.

“I like our general health,” he said via Steelers.com. “It doesn’t appear that we absorbed any real negativity in the last outing. Guys are still working their way back to us and getting really close. Optimistic on guys like Larry [Ogunjobi] and Trey Norwood, and [Nate] Big Brother Herbig. So we’ll see where the week leads.”

That tracks with what Tomlin said following Saturday’s 27-15 win over the Buffalo Bills, noting the team didn’t suffer many injuries in the game. However, the team waived/injured a pair of wide receivers today in Cody White and Hakeem Butler. Butler did not play over the weekend but White did, meaning he must have gotten injured at some point in the contest. Tomlin confirmed White’s injury occurred in-game.

Still, the team’s core players and starters have generally been in good health throughout the summer. Ogunjobi had been dealing with a right foot injury and was in a walking boot at the end of camp until the final day, when he walked around in a pair of tennis shoes. Norwood has slowly been making his way back from a right leg injury, Tomlin hinting last Thursday that he’d play in the finale against the Falcons. And Herbig had been dealing with a minor shoulder injury that caused him to miss the Bills’ game but there was never any suggestion it was a long-term ailment.

Tomlin reiterated a desire to play all healthy players, including starters, in Thursday’s game.

Tomlin did not mention NT Keeanu Benton, who suited up over the weekend but did not log any defensive snaps. He only saw a handful of reps on the field goal team. Benton suffered an ankle injury in the preseason opener versus Tampa Bay.

With camp over, we’re unable to provide a detailed recap of the team’s health. The good news is that it seems to be a short list to think about and after Thursday’s game, they’ll have a long layoff to get rested ahead of the September 10 opener against the San Francisco 49ers.