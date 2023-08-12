‘I’m Telling You, This Nick Herbig?’ Brian Baldinger Impressed With OLB’s NFL Debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers flashed on offense in last night’s 27-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but several defensive players also stood out during the contest. One of those was rookie OLB Nick Herbig, who popped in a big way, making three total tackles, a tackle for loss, and 1.5 sacks on the night.

Herbig flashed speed off the edge as a pass rusher, getting to the quarterback with great burst off the snap as well as stringing together various pass rush moves. NFL analyst Brian Baldinger posted a video on Twitter after the game, commenting on Herbig’s performance while highlighting several of his plays from Friday night.

“The Steelers can find wide receivers and pass rushers. And I’m telling you, this Nick Herbig?” Baldinger wrote. “This guy is following T.J. [Watt] around like a little puppy. From the same school: Nick Herbig.”

Many wonderedf if Herbig would have to move from playing on the edge to in the box as an off-ball linebacker at the professional level. He lacks traditional size and length, putting him at a disadvantage when it comes to beating longer, bigger offensive tackles who can get their hands on him early in the rep. However, Herbig showed that he can still win despite a lack of size, flashing impressive get off on the snap as well as multiple moves he’s learned from OLB T.J. Watt, who he has been shadowing in training camp, hoping to take pieces of Watt’s game and add them to his toolbox.

Well, it looks like all those extra mentoring sessions with Watt have been paying off as Herbig looked dominant throughout his preseason debut. Watt joked earlier in camp that he may have to start charging Herbig from taking all his pass rush moves, but who can blame the rookie from wanting to emulate and learn from the best?

Herbig said after the game that he is thankful for Watt and all the other veterans who have helped him get to this point and during the game, coaching him up on what adjustments to make to make plays. He may be a rookie and in a rotational role, but it lthe Steelers may have found a gem in their 2023 fourth-round pick.