Heitritter: WR Gunner Olszewski Made His Case For The 53-Man Roster Against Bills

As a football analyst, the goal is to be as objective as possible and not let personal bias get in the way.

However, after watching enough players and enough games, you start to develop your own bias regarding what players you personally are a fan of and others you aren’t. I can comfortably say that I have had a personal bias against WR/KR/PR Gunner Olszewski, driven by his contributions to the team. Back in May, I wrote a piece breaking down that bias while trying to remain objective, stating why Olszewski didn’t have a good shot of making the 53-man roster in 2023. I brought up his issues in the return game last season as well as the emergence of WR Calvin Austin III as a gadget/return man as the primary reasons why Pittsburgh might move on from Olszewski, saving some cap room in the process.

However, after hearing the reports from training camp practices as well as watching the last two preseason games, I can say that Olszewski is making a strong case to make the roster.

Last night, Olszewski was Pittsburgh’s most active receiver in the passing game, catching five passes on seven targets for 41 yards. He also carried the ball once on a jet sweep for 4 yards and logged two punt returns for 24 yards. The stat line isn’t gaudy by any means, but Olszewski proved to be a reliable target in the passing game, getting open against man coverage while finding the spot spots against zone coverage to make plays. Olszewski also contributed on special teams, returning punts as well as serving on the kick and punt-coverage teams, being that multi-faceted special teamer Pittsburgh needs at the bottom of the roster.

Both QB Kenny Pickett and QB Mitch Trubisky have praised Olszewski during training camp, calling him a smart, reliable player who is a good route runner and that does anything the team asks him to do. Tomlin also spoke glowingly about Olszewski prior to the preseason opener, calling him a football player who shows urgency and passion in everything that he does. These may not be physical compliments from the quarterbacks or Tomlin on Olszewski, but they speak to his football character, his willingness to work, and play whatever role the team needs him to in order to make an impact.

Per Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot, Olszewski recorded two carries for 22 yards as well as 25 receptions on 37 targets for 276 yards and four TDs during training camp practices. He did have three drops, but his production was better than the other receivers battling for a roster spot like Hakeem Butler, Dez Fitzpatrick, etc. It’s just practice, but it shows how much Pittsburgh’s quarterbacks trust Olszewski as a competent check-down option in the passing game.

Olszewski isn’t going to wow you with impressive size or incredible speed. Personally, I was hoping someone like Butler would have performed better to earn a roster spot during training camp. However, Olszewski hasn’t been defined by his physical limitations and has proven himself worthy of a spot on the 53. He wears so many hats for this team as a receiver, returner, gadget player, and kick and punt coverage player that his usefulness warrants using a roster spot on him. Should Austin get hurt, Olszewski can step right into his role in the return game as well as a receiver.

Olszewski hasn’t had a phenomenal training camp, but he has been steady, consistent, and reliable. That’s what Pittsburgh needs at the bottom of its roster, and that’s why I truly think Olszewski makes the roster when it’s all said and done.