‘Getting More Comfortable’: Cameron Heyward Pleased With Keeanu Benton’s Growth

Needing an infusion of youth along the defensive line ahead of the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers targeted Keeanu Benton early on in the draft process, ultimately landing him at No. 49 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Getting the Wisconsin product into the system at nose tackle has seemingly shored up the depth in the trenches defensively, at least on paper. Based on his play in last Friday’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there might be even more there with Benton than just depth as originally expected from a rookie.

Seeing second-team reps behind Montravius Adams at nose tackle, Benton came into the game in the second quarter and largely wrecked the interior of Tampa Bay’s offensive line before exiting with an ankle injury.

Benton flashed his skills as a run-plugging defensive tackle, showing off great athleticism and explosion on the interior. He even had some pass rush chops that he broke out in the preseason opener, making for a very good night in the Steelers’ 27-17 win.

That performance certainly caught the attention of Steelers veteran defensive lineman and team captain Cameron Heyward. Speaking with reporters ahead of Wednesday’s practice, Heyward said Benton settled down last Friday and showed growth and believes he’s on the right path to being a good player overall.

“I think the strides are he is just getting more comfortable with what he is doing. You know, the first drive I felt like he was a little nervous, but then he settled down a lot,” Heyward told reporters, according to video via Steelers.com. “So, he’s just gonna continue to keep growing in that front. But Keeanu, he’s gonna go through his ups and downs, but I think for the most part, he’s gonna come [out] on the right side of this thing.”