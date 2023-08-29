Get Up Analysts Debate If Pittsburgh Is A Playoff Team

The hype surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers has been at an all-time-high following a preseason sweep of the Buccaneers, Bills, and Falcons in which QB Kenny Pickett himself was “perfect” from a statistical standpoint, finishing preseason play with a perfect passer rating. The offense looked explosive and multi-faceted, having an assortment of weapons that can beat opposing defenses as well as a fortified offensive line and stingy defense.

Several NFL analysts have sung Pittsburgh’s praises for their play in the preseason, including former Steelers S Ryan Clark, who has called Pickett a complete quarterback and the Steelers a major contender in the AFC.

However, some members of the media who cover the NFL are still skeptical of Pittsburgh and its outlook for the 2023 season. One of those analysts is former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, who currently works for ESPN. Tannenbaum voiced his concerns about the Steelers and their prospects in a loaded AFC North and the AFC at large in the Tuesday morning edition of ESPN’s Get Up.

“He’s the fourth-best quarterback in the division, let alone the other players in the other teams in the conference,” Tannenbaum said of Pickett on Get Up, which aired on YouTube. “I just don’t see them being in the top seven when it’s all said and done. I’ve seen Kenny Pickett this preseason, it’s impossible not to be impressed by him, but I think week in and week out you would take those three other offenses over Pittsburgh. So, I just don’t think they’re gonna be able to score consistently to make the playoffs the year.”

Tannenbaum has been rather cold on the Steelers for some time, having questioned Pickett’s ability to command the offense in Pittsburgh and whether the offense can score in chunks to compete with the other powerhouse teams in the conference. Given how Pittsburgh’s offense looked last season, it’s a legitimate concern for Tannenbaum as Pittsburgh looked good on paper but needed to show it on the field.

The Steelers did show that they can score fast and often through three preseason games of action. Sure, two of those games where against primarily backup players, but their best offensive performance may have been against Buffalo where the Bills had a majority of their first-team defense in the game. This was the same defense that held Pittsburgh to three points in Pickett’s first NFL start last season, and the Steelers scored two touchdowns in the first quarter against what is known to be a talented unit.

Kenny Pickett to Pat Freiermuth Passing TD (2/1) pic.twitter.com/HNd6bIoBtB — NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVideos2023) August 19, 2023

Fellow analyst Chris Canty combated Tannenbaum’s take on Pittsburgh, stating that Mike Tomlin doesn’t coach losing teams and that the talent on the Steelers’ roster should push them to a playoff berth barring health.

“This is one of the more talented Mike Tomlin teams that he’s had over the last five years,” Canty said. “So, why would we think that they wouldn’t find a way to be able to compete for a playoff spot in 2023 if they’re able to stay healthy? Kenny Pickett and then those guys on the defensive side of the ball and the skill position players, especially the wide receivers? Yeah, I think this team could absolutely find themselves in the tournament this year.”

The Steelers went to work this offseason, overhauling the roster with a slew of free agent signings, a trade for WR Allen Robinson II, and a successful draft. The team added plenty on young talent along with veteran leaders to pair with the star players already on the roster as well as the young guys who are continuing their development as pros.

Canty is right; this is easily the most talented roster Pittsburgh has had in some time. If they can stay healthy and Pickett can continue playing at a high level like he has this preseason, there’s no reason to think that the Steelers shouldn’t be able to contend for a playoff spot this season and challenge the powerhouse teams in the AFC.