George Pickens Says He Will Run More Drags And Posts As Middle Of Field Is Emphasized

After yesterday’s insane catch, Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens has been the talk of the NFL. Pickens showcased his spectacular ability last year but to be an elite receiver you need to obviously be able to make catches (which he can clearly do) but also be at least a somewhat effective route runner. Last season, Pickens’ route tree was limited, but today he outlined specific new route we may see him run this year.

“I want you guys to see me coming on drags, across the middle, posts, hit way more post this year for sure,” Pickens said in an interview posted to Post-Gazette Sports’ YouTube page.

Last season, Pickens was used a mostly on go routes. Reception Perception’s Matt Harmon charted Pickens running over 32 percent of his routes on go routes. Due to his ability to catch almost anything thrown his way, Pickens was still effective last season, putting up 52 catches for 801 yards and four touchdowns.

Here's exactly how often Pickens ran a slant or curl (and how often he got open on them) in the games I WATCHED and charted to get these analytical numbers. For context. https://t.co/QkRduEOdM7 pic.twitter.com/VLwuEbczIg — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) May 15, 2023

However, entering Year Two, if Pickens is going to take the leap into the elite receiver category he is going to have to run more than just go and curl routes. Pickens knows this and the best way for a receiver to be effective is to get the ball in the middle of the field. Drags and posts are routes that cross the middle, which should help Pickens get open more often and therefore make it easier for QB Kenny Pickett to get the ball to him.

Obviously, he will need Pickett to not only throw him the ball, but also give him a catchable ball, but given the chemistry the two have you have to expect that it will happen. With Pickens’ God-given ability, he has all the tools to be an elite receiver; it is just a matter of time until it happens.

With Pickett in Year Two, the offense should open up a bit more meaning more deep shots and more middle-of-the-field passes. If these two things happen, Pickens should reap the benefits and could help him make the jump into the elite receiver category.