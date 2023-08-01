George Pickens Makes Absurd Combat Catch Over Rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. In Training Camp

Throughout his first season in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens made some absurd catches through contact.

On Tuesday in the first day of pads at Steelers training camp in Latrobe, Pickens welcomed rookie Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. to the George Pickens Experience in the NFL.

On a deep ball down the left sideline in one-on-one drills, Pickens made an insane one-handed catch. Leaping high over Porter and going parallel to the ground, he snagged the ball out of the air with one hand for the explosive play.

Though media rules are that clips from practice cannot be shared, there’s nothing against describing the play. If you want to see the play, you can search it out for yourself.

In the meantime, check out the tremendous photos that Steelers Depot photographer Tim Rice got of the play.

In the one-on-one drill, Pickens was able to get a release and work downfield down the left sideline, though Porter was step for step with him. Porter didn’t get his head around though, and Pickens went through him, going parallel to the ground to make the catch.

Following his absurd catch, Pickens got up and showed the football to Porter, tossing it at him in a moment of showmanship, causing Porter to throw it back at him before the rookie got a brief word from secondary coach Grady Brown while Pickens was off celebrating with teammates Diontae Johnson, Mitch Trubisky and others.

In just one season in the NFL, this is what’s become expected of Pickens. He’s a guy with freakishly rare body control and absurd hands. He makes these types of plays routinely, too.

Coming off of a season in which he showed great potential, and then told The Ringer’s Kevin Clark that he plays angry and believes he’s the best receiver in football, period, Pickens is off to a fast start overall, and is really going after Porter early in camp.