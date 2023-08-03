Former Steelers Safety Jordan Dangerfield Officially Announces Retirement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ safety Jordan Dangerfield has announced he’s officially retiring from football and the NFL. He made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday evening, sending out a long post to thanks friends, family, and the game of football.

Here’s what he sent out.

In part, the caption reads:

“It has been one hell of a ride. I have no regrets leaving the game knowing I gave it EVERYTHING I had, while the odds were double stacked against me! I lived out my dream for 8 years & now it’s time to enjoy my family, chase new dreams and future endeavors!…

“Football, Thank you for the last 25 years. Thanks for the opportunities, the friendships that turned in to family. Football has brought me places I could never imagine. Thanks to all my coaches for giving me the opportunity to play. Thanks to all my teammates for pushing me to be the best everyday. Too many thanks to give out but you know who you are, THANK YOU!!!”

His post had plenty of comments from ex-Steelers. LS Kameron Canaday, CB Cortez Allen, OLB Bud Dupree, C Maurkice Pouncey, FB Roosevelt Nix, LB Tyler Matakevich, S Will Allen, and CB Valentino Blake were among players and teammates who responded to Dangerfield’s post.

Undrafted out of Towson (he initially played at Hofstra until they shuttered their football program), Dangerfield initially signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2013. But the bulk of his NFL career was spent in Pittsburgh. With the team from 2014 to 2020, he appeared in 61 games for the Steelers, starting three, and recording 46 tackles with one forced fumble. A solid special teamer, he appeared in 14-plus games in 2016 and 2018-2020.

In 2016, he logged over 100 defensive snaps and on special teams, consistently led or was near tops on the team in snaps. Over his career, Dangerfield logged more than 1,100 total special teams snaps. In 2020, he was named the Steelers’ Special Teams captain.

In 2019, he returned to Towson and earned his degree.

He was not retained for the 2021 season and has been a free agent since. Last year, he took a job as the DBs Coach at American Heritage High School in Florida, the same state he played high school football in. Now, he’s officially moving on with life’s work.