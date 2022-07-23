Former Steelers Safety Jordan Dangerfield Joins Coaching Staff At American Heritage

Former Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield has joined the staff American Heritage in Delray Beach, Fla. as a defensive backs coach, the school announced on Twitter. Dangerfield played parts of four seasons with the Steelers, starting three games and playing 61 total in his career, all with Pittsburgh.

Dangerfield was undrafted out of Towson in the 2013 NFL Draft and was signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. After he was released by Buffalo, he signed a futures contract with the Steelers in 2014. He wouldn’t play in a game until 2016, but he became a core special teamer and was the special teams captain for Pittsburgh in 2020. He finishes his NFL career with 46 total tackles and a forced fumble.

Dangerfield will be working with the American Heritage team in Delray Beach at their Palm Beach County Campus. The American Heritage team in Plantation, Fla. at their Broward County Campus is a true football powerhouse and has produced numerous pros, including Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, Panthers defensive end Brian Burns, Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and Dolphins running back Sony Michel, while American Heritage in Delray Beach has sent running back Devin Singletary to the NFL.

Dangerfield is the prime example of a player who grinded his way to a solid career in the NFL. He started his college career at Hofstra, but after they shuttered their football program, he transferred to Towson, a FCS school. Undrafted, Dangerfield cut his teeth and went through multiple offseasons and training camps before finally ending up on the 53-man roster three years after his draft year. He was a consistent contributor on special teams, and that experience will surely help him as he embarks on a coaching career.

Dangerfield is one in a long line of former NFL players to coach at an American Heritage school. Former cornerback Patrick Surtain, wide receiver Oronde Gadsen (who spent time with Pittsburgh), linebacker Anthony Harris and safety Darryl Porter are among the former NFL players who coached at American Heritage in Plantation. The Delray Beach staff is led by Brian VanGorder, a former defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons and numerous college teams, including Georgia and Auburn. They’ve won three state championships since 2007.

Dangerfield’s experiences in the NFL and Pittsburgh should make him a good coach, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him move up the ranks within the next few years. At 31, Dangerfield will have plenty of time to move up the coaching ladder and it seems as if American Heritage is a great place for him to start.