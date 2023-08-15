Former Ravens, Seahawks RB Alex Collins Dead At 28

Some sad news to pass along tonight. In a statement issued by the Baltimore Ravens moments ago, RB Alex Collins has died. He was 28.

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins,” the statement starts off by reading.

A cause of death has not been announced. He was set to celebrate his 29th birthday later this month.

Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh issued this statement on Collins’ death.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly.” Coach Harbaugh on Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/X5u8va0VFA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

According to his agent Kelli Masters, Collins died Monday morning.

Collins, a fifth round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Ravens. In those two seasons, he carried the ball a combined 326 times for 1,384 yards and 13 rushing scores. He posted a pair of 100-yard rushing performances against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running for 120 yards in 2017. In a return to Seattle in 2021, he posted 101 yards in a Steelers’ win. He rushed for a touchdown in each of those games.

In five career games against the Steelers, he rushed for a total of 380 yards, by far more than he had versus any other opponent.

The Seahawks sent out a similar sentiment as the Ravens on Twitter.

Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/ufOLkyT9f6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

For his NFL career, Collins had nearly 2,000 yards rushing with 19 total touchdowns (18 rushing, one receiving). He played his college ball at Arkansas, where he rushed for at least 1,000 yards in all three seasons with the Razorbacks.

Collins most recently was with the USFL Memphis Showboats before being placed on IR in early May. With the Showboats, he carried the ball 33 times for 98 yards and one touchdown. He also threw a touchdown pass.

It’s been a tragic year for the Ravens. Former QB Ryan Mallet died in June after drowning in Florida.

Our thoughts are with the Ravens, Seahawks, and Collins’ family.