Former Baltimore Ravens QB Ryan Mallett Drowns Tuesday

Some sad news to pass along today. Former Baltimore Ravens and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned Tuesday. According to Deltaplex News, it confirmed the story through multiple sources. He was pronounced dead at a local Florida hospital. Mallett was just 35 years old.

BREAKING NEWS: White Hall head football coach Ryan Mallett has drowned in Florida https://t.co/QIuVs5yrSh — Luke Matheson (@LukeMatheson) June 27, 2023

Details are currently still coming in and the Deltaplex News’ website is currently down, overloaded by people attempting to read the story. We’ll update with more details shortly. As the headline notes, Mallett was the head football coach at White Hall High School in Arkansas, hired just last season.

UPDATE (6:18 PM): The news report is short but includes this detail.

“Multiple sources tell Deltaplex News that Mallett was transported to a Florida hospital from a beach. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

A star QB at the University of Arkansas, he was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He made eight NFL starts, including two with the Baltimore Ravens, whom he played for from 2015 to 2017. One of those starts came against the Pittsburgh Steelers as a Raven, upsetting the Steelers 20-17 in Week 16 of the 2015 season. Mallett went 28/41 for 274 yards as a touchdown that day in arguably the best performance of his NFL career.

Good Monring #RavensFlock 7 Years ago today, QB Ryan Mallett in his first career start for the @Ravens lead Baltimore to an upset vs the Steelers. He went 28 for 41 for a career-high 274 and a TD, Due to injuries he was the 4th QB to start for Baltimore in a span of 6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/A4ISd4nRuj — THE OFF-SEASON (@TheDailyRaven) December 27, 2022

We’ll add more to this story as details come in. Our thoughts are with the Mallett family.