Five Steelers Who Need A Bounce-Back Week Against The Buffalo Bills

Last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, several Pittsburgh Steelers enjoyed strong performances in the team’s first game of the preseason. QB Kenny Pickett, WRs George Pickens and Calvin Austin III, and OLB Nick Herbig are just a few of the names that showed out in a positive way against the Bucs. However, there were a few players that didn’t play as well last weekend that need a bounce-back week this Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Here are five players that could stand to have a rebound week after a shaky performance in Week 1.

C Kendrick Green

This one is a gimme after C Kendrick Green looked overwhelmed yet against in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener, struggling at center with the basic fundamentals of the position. He looked overmatched at times, following the same beat we have seen from him since being named the starting center his rookie season. While Green made waves in training camp thanks to his participation as a fullback, that didn’t translate to the field last Friday as he struggled at his primary position.

If Green wants to make this team, he needs to play better at center to stick on the 53-man roster as the backup. Should he piece together a decent performance against Buffalo, it will help his chances heading into the final week of preseason play.

OT Broderick Jones

OT Broderick Jones had an up-and-down performance against the Buccaneers last Friday, showcasing the athleticism and physicality he was known for coming out of Georgia, but also showed us the technical issues he struggled with in college. His hand placement and ability to sustain blocks were noticeable issues for Jones against Tampa Bay, losing the block after first contact, allowing pressures into the backfield as well as a sack.

Jones will have every opportunity to develop into the franchise tackle Pittsburgh hopes he can become, but that will come with more experience and reps under his belt. He still is extremely raw, having only started 19 games in college, and needs more live reps to hone his technique. A strong performance against Buffalo Saturday could go a long way into getting Jones back on track as he attempts to win the starting left tackle job during his rookie season.

CB James Pierre

CB James Pierre is another player that struggled at times against Tampa Bay last weekend. Pierre was given a poor 39.6 PFF coverage grade as he was credited with allowing six catches on six targets for 92 yards and a touchdown on the night. DC Teryl Austin mentioned that Pierre left some plays out there against the Bucs, but still is in position to bring some value to the team as a CB4/CB5 with special teams value to help him keep a spot on the roster.

Pierre led the team with ten total tackles (nine solo) against Tampa, but his coverage skills must improve if he wants to be a meaningful contributor on defense this season. Facing a stacked Bills passing attack that has several notable depth receivers that will play into the second half will be a good test for Pierre who will have an opportunity to rebound and put good tape out there against solid competition.

WR Allen Robinson II

WR Allen Robinson II didn’t necessarily have a bad preseason debut against the Buccaneers, but that’s because he was hardly involved. Robinson wasn’t targeted in the contest as the starting offense only played one series with WR Diontae Johnson catching three passes, TE Pat Freiermuth catching a pass, and WR George Pickens catching the TD to end the drive.

It would be good to see Robinson more involved with more snaps this weekend against Buffalo and see him in action against a stout Bills defense. He doesn’t need a gaudy stat line by any means, but catching a pass or two from QB Kenny Pickett would be something that Steelers fans want to see out of their new wideout prior to the 2023 regular season getting underway.

CB Chandon Sullivan

CB Chandon Sullivan is another veteran player that didn’t have a great Week 1 against Tampa Bay, but he also doesn’t have the same job security that Robinson has. His Steelers debut wasn’t great, recording two total tackles (one solo) while allowing a 91.7 passer rating in coverage, finishing with an overall grade of 39.8 according to Pro Football Focus with a pass coverage grade of 44.0. Sullivan is one of the candidates for the slot corner position that Pittsburgh is looking at to fill that role in 2023. To-date, DB Elijah Riley has stood out more in camp than Sullivan, putting Sullivan’s chances of making the 53-man roster up in the air.

Factor in the Pittsburgh has been kicking CB Patrick Peterson into the slot in certain packages, Sullivan needs to stand out in a positive way to clinch a roster spot. Having a bounce-back performance against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday will help his case, much like Pierre as mentioned above. Sullivan has the experience and tape to be a capable slot defender in the league, but now he must prove it again with Pittsburgh.